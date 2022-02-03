Help for those in low-income housing
Many people feel that living in low-income housing (the Housing Authority for example) is easy but it's not. As residents we get talked down to, yelled at, belittled, threatened and items are not fixed in our dwelling for years. Why does this happen? It's called abuse of power. If anyone ever feels overwhelmed, contact Congressman David Valadao's office in Hanford and you will get helped.
Laura Gallardo
Corcoran
Black History Month: Stand with Black women
This year, the national Black History Month theme is “Black Health and Wellness”. In accordance with this theme, we honor Black communities and Black-led partner organizations, while also highlighting and continuing to implement the equity work that remains undone, especially within our health care system.
As we celebrate the contributions of Black Americans this month, it’s never been clearer how essential Black communities — and Black women, especially — are to the backbone of our society.
Despite the vision and bold leadership of Black women in all sectors, many members of Black communities don’t get the respect, care, or support they deserve. At Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, we are committed to providing the care, education, and resources Black women need to protect their health and their futures, so they can lead healthy, safe, and empowered lives.
As an organization, we are committed to providing sexual and reproductive health care and education for all. We also understand that sexual and reproductive health do not exist in a vacuum. As we have learned from Black-led reproductive justice partners, sexual and reproductive health cannot be separated from other social justice issues like access to housing, clean air and water, and a just immigration system.
As a health care provider and educator, we have a responsibility to support our communities and to help ensure they have access to all the services and resources they need to live their best, most healthy lives. Planned Parenthood is invested in eliminating barriers to sex education for Black communities. We provide sex education that is inclusive, medically accurate, and culturally relevant to the communities we serve. Our health educators and Promotorx are out in our communities providing information about our health care services and sharing vital sex education.
Our goal is for each of our health centers on the Central Coast to be safe and supportive environments, free of judgement, for every person who comes through ours doors.
Jenna Tosh, Ph.D.
Planned Parenthood California Central Coast
Library event a great success
Last Saturday there was a steady stream of people into the Hanford Library to see many local writers, buy their books and get them signed. Many were there to see a local judge who had written about his years on the Kings Country bench. Others were there to see the two roosters who were extremely well behaved.
It was a great success. Tanya Russell, library manager, and the staff are to be commended for their hard work.
Kings County is so fortunate to have wonderful libraries and residents who support them.
Carol Dias
Lemoore
