Letters to the Editor: Honey bees need protection; Disarm someone, say good morning!; Follow simple steps to deal with crisis

If we find ourselves in this position, there is no turning back. At that point someone will promise, as Hitler did, "there will be a Volkswagen in every driveway." If you are worried about our youth in the next generation, you will guard and improve where we are now, and the future we can have in this Republic given by God. Try disarming someone, by saying "good morning!" We can do this.

Randy Rosness

Solvang

Follow simple steps to deal with crisis

Since radicals were unable to whip the citizenry into a frenzy over a proposed hypothesis that the earth is on the verge of near-term destruction due to global warming, their current scare tactic is paranoia over the coronavirus.

In this time of stress, I wish to propose three simple general rules to help cope. First, categorize and separate events into political, financial, scientific and medical. Then seek advice and solution from appropriate subject area experts. Second, follow the formula that I refer to as the FIVE As – ACCEPT, ANALYZE, AVOID, ADAPT, ADJUST.