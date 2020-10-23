Letters to the Editor: How students feel about online school; Masks should not be political; Why no prosecution for perpetrators?

How students feel about online school
Being a student during this time is very hard. Many things are going on such as a pandemic, having to do school online, having to have stable mental health, and so many more things that others don’t understand.
We can’t blame anyone because no one was expecting this to happen nor did we wanted this to happen. I would like teachers to know how we feel about all the work they give us and how we feel doing the assignments they give us.
Obviously teachers can’t do much because they as well have it hard. They have to prepare Zoom classes, be presentable, and work on assignments for us. But as students we feel as if the only important thing is to pass the school year and not to actually learn.That's how the school makes it seem.
Why? Because if we fail a test we get an F, meaning we don’t pass even if we really have no clue what's going on. We feel bad and can’t do an assignment we get a bad grade, everything we do that is bad goes to our grade. Which makes us want to not care about learning.
Online school is a lot harder than you would think. You wake up, stare at a screen for many hours, finish Zoom meetings and still have homework. “I don’t like online school. I can’t focus. I’ll be on my phone, and no one is stopping me, and a lot of other students. I am not concerned about my grades. They are evaluating me on something that's constantly frustrating me,” said a student from Pioneer Valley. Usually when we go to school we aren’t on our phones because the teachers are always there.
They supervise us and make sure we are learning. But online school is different because we don’t have someone that does that. We have to learn by ourselves. And by doing this we get stressed. Not only with Zoom classes but with the homework that they give us.
Of course not everyone has the same opinion.
Stephanie Guerrero
Santa Maria
Masks should not be political
Wearing masks is now a political thing, but it should not be. It shouldn’t be political to wear a mask for the purpose of not only keeping yourself safe but keeping other people safe as well.
Wearing a mask shows you care. You care about the safety of other people and care about the pandemic. Cases of COVID-19 will never go down if we don’t start wearing our masks. It shouldn’t be an issue to have to wear masks in a pandemic. Now why are masks suddenly political?
Well it seems to be a political topic because Democrats and Republicans both have different opinions on masks. Democrats seem to be wearing masks out in public places the most while Republicans are rebelling and seem to not be wanting to wear them.
But why? Why does having to wear masks to protect ourselves and everyone else in a pandemic be a political thing? No matter what political party you’re in, you should care about this pandemic. Wear your masks. Now this doesn’t mean to wear them under your chin or nose because that defeats the whole purpose of the mask. The mask is supposed to go over your nose. Now what if you don’t want to wear one? Stay home. Staying home makes you stay safe and keep everyone else safe.
Pilar Diaz
Santa Maria
Why no prosecution for perpetrators?
In 1972, some low-level Republican operators attempted to break into the Democrat National Committee Headquarters at the Watergate Hotel in Washington, D.C. by putting tape on the door locks in order to spy on the Democrat campaign. Their attempt was crude and they were arrested, tried and some given prison sentences.
In 2016-17, a Democrat attempt was made to spy on the Trump presidency by using a phony dossier supposedly from Russia. This scam went so far as to try and portray President Trump as a traitor and remove him from office. What makes this so egregious is instead of some low level operatives, this plan was formulated by the heads of the FBI, CIA and the IRS, which makes this crime 1,000 times worse than Watergate.
Why has this story been buried by the media and why has no one been prosecuted for obvious crimes committed against our government? Is it because Donald Trump is President?
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
