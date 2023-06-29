Inflation is no fun!
Life has become less enjoyable in America because of inflation. In a small family restaurant, a hamburger and a soda can easily cost $20. Just two years ago, the same burger and soda was about half that price.
Shopping is no longer fun at the Dollar Tree, 99 Cent, and the other $1 stores. Just two years ago, almost all their stuff was under $1. Now the same stuff is way over a $1. In some cases, it's in the $2 to $5 range.
Go to a movie, take out a loan, whatever the premium experience is, the movie Flash cost $18 each, plus popcorn and drinks.
Just getting to the stores, restaurants and movies costs way more. Gas is almost $5 a gallon, two years ago it was around $3 a gallon.
So lets add up a night out for a family of four: $80 to eat, $10 each to shop. Movie tickets for four, plus popcorn and drinks, and gas money. That's $240 for just a small night out with the family.
Just imagine taking the family of four to Pismo Beach for the weekend. Gas, hotel, food, drinks, and fun could easily cost $1,200,00 to $1,500,00 for two nights.
I hope I don't sound too negative, my numbers could be off a little, and maybe you can find things cheaper, but still, life has become a drag.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt