Join Earth Day festivities Sunday at museum
Everyone knows the Earth is worth saving. We don’t know exactly how, but there are individual actions, that in their own small ways, contribute to keeping our Earth a desirable place for life.
Earth Day celebrations remind me to do my best to become aware of what I can do to change my habits. We celebrate and have fun, but I hope we are learning too.
This Sunday, April 24, from noon to 3 p.m., The Natural History Museum is having our 20+ Earth Day Celebration. We invite you to come and enjoy yourselves outside and learn more about our theme “Yard Transformation” from our board member, biologist David Kisner.
You will learn simple alternatives to making your yard more attractive to birds, insects and drought-tolerant plants. Also that day we will be giving instructions on composting, recycling and conservation of water along with seedlings and native plant starts that you can take away with you.
There will also be some plain fun with live animals from Zoo to You, the smallest horse “Little Bear”, the Los Flores Nature booth, the Library Bookmobile and backyard crafts for birds and flowers.
Come on out to 412 S. McClelland (across from the main library), and learn how to do your part in saving our Earth for future generations. Everything is free and there will be Mexican food for sale from La Oaxaquena food truck.
Judy Garrett
The Natural History Museum
Santa Maria
Glad to see Librarian recognized
The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors at their meeting April 19, honored Mary Housel for her contribution as the librarian for the local libraries over the past 10 years, including the re-establishment of the Los Alamos and Cuyama libraries. Thank you Supervisors for recognizing Mary. Too bad the City of Santa Maria didn’t realize what a wonderful Librarian they had in Mary.
Diane Alleman-Stevens
Santa Maria
Salcido only choice for schools superintendent
It is my privilege to write this letter of support for Dr. Susan Salcido for re-election as County Superintendent of Schools. I worked with Susan for over 15 years both as a colleague in my position of Assistant Superintendent, Special Education and as a subordinate in my position of Director of Children and Family Resource Services.
Susan is an exceptional leader. In her roles of Director of Secondary Support Services and Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services, we worked as colleagues. She was always a team player demonstrating an exceptional knowledge of curriculum and instruction. She was well-respected for her dynamic personality, her compassion, and her unique ability to support teachers across the County.
In her roles of Deputy and County Superintendent, she was my supervisor. She led with integrity and compassion. I always felt 100% supported and heard. Most people do not appreciate the vast array of programs and services under the auspices of the County Office, including financial support for school districts; support/training for teachers; State preschools; Special Education programs for infants through young adults, and Court/Community Schools, just to name a few.
Susan always took the time to personally learn about and support every one of these programs and services. She has the unique ability to make each task at hand the priority and attended to her responsibilities with intelligence, leadership, and attention to detail.
In summary, Susan is the only choice for County Superintendent. She has the experience, integrity, compassion, and intelligence to serve our community and our children.
Florene Bednersh, PhD
Goleta