Letters to the Editor: Last nine months not all bleak; Helping our country recover; The big winner in 2020 was Hillary; Trump failed to unite the nation

Last nine months not all bleak
Reflecting back on these last nine months, it wasn't as bleak as it could have been. Thanks to five total strangers, looking my telephone number up in the phone book and Google, calling and leaving complimentary messages on my answering machine, regarding my opinion letters to the local papers. Calls from Solvang, Orcutt, Los Alamos and Lompoc. This made my days bearable.
I have been writing to the Lompoc Record when it was here in Lompoc, when Bo was editor and Willis Jacobson a staff writer. When the Record office moved to Santa Maria and merged with the Times, I continued thanks to Willis.
Lately, a few phone messages have been left asking if I was alright as they haven't seen any recent letters from me. So my friends, as the rule of the papers is one letter every 30 days, I am deprived of writing current events when they happen and have 30 days to mull over what I've written.
To my loyal "followers", thank you for brightening my days while confined to home. At 94, I've finally given up driving while my record is clean and have found a new release, whimsical art to paint and short stories to write.
Again, thank you for making this old lady see the bright light of living. And to Willis Jacobson, I miss you.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Helping our country recover
We won. Get over it. Sound familiar? Now let's get back to the work of helping our country recover.
Rick Tibben
Nipomo
The big winner in 2020 was Hillary
We were all mistaken, Hillary Clinton didn't lose the 2016 election, Donald Trump won. From Benghazi to "Lock her Up" to running a bad campaign, she did everything wrong.
Yet, in this election 68 million Americans voted for Donald Trump. Even after four years of a very chaotic, unconventional administration he still pleased 68 million people. In 2016 he won 63 million votes, four years later five million more people want him to be President. What does that say?
It says Hillary Clinton would have come up short in any scenario. Thankfully for her, 2020 was not a Democratic blow out election. Because she would have been blamed once again for running a bad campaign and losing 2016 to Trump.
Happily for Hillary, this was a close election and it shows Trump is a tough guy to beat. I think she slept well Tuesday night, vindicated at last.
Cary de Grosa
Orcutt
Trump failed to unite the nation
President Trump said a lot of good things in his inaugural address on Jan. 20, 2017. He spoke of bringing the factories home, taking care of our veterans, making our cities safe, fixing our infrastructure, highways, bridges, airports, etc. He spoke of getting our people off welfare and back to work, getting rid of gangs, eliminating radical Islamic terroism from the face of the earth.
These were all good things to address, to have goals for. However, instead of attacking the former presidents who were sitting in the front row he should have included something like these words in his speech.
"As I look forward to this daunting task, I do so with great excitement, but also with great trepidation. As you all know, I've never held public office. I've always been the boss. I'm aware, I can't be that kind of boss while holding the office of president of this great land. Our forefathers set up our three branches of government to keep each other in check, to avoid abuse of power. Ladies and gentlemen of the house and senate, I'm going to need your help. You all know that I believe we need a wall on our southern border. But, if I accomplish nothing else in my term as your president, I would like it to be said of me that he brought the the two sides of the isle together. The American people are tired of the bickering of their representatives, their putting partisan politics before the work at hand."
Unfortunately, his ego got in the way of humility. Instead, of being a healer, he further divided the left and the right. He wouldn't listen to his advisors, but would fire anyone who didn't say yes to him. Now, he is gone. Fortunately for the Republicans, with a little luck they might still end up with a slight majority in the senate.
Phil Robinson
Kingsburg
