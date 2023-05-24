Marine Corps League honors America with ‘family flags’
A group of middle-aged veterans of America’s armed forces – most before, after and during Vietnam – joined the USMC League to help celebrate holidays such as Memorial Day celebrated Monday, May 29.
With the added help of other volunteers, the League members raise flags to remind all of the importance of celebrating America!
As former active Marines, all members of the League claim a rich history, as many participated in battles on WWII Pacific islands, fighting up hill in Korea and the jungles of Vietnam, and the recent wars in “the sand.”
What might have escaped a watchful eye(s) is that the Marine League (all members have served) handle the flags for Memorial Day at Armona Cemetery and may, in the future, add Lemoore’s new Sunflower Cemetery.
This year there are over 1,022 family flags complete with donors' names, rank, service area, each displaying the might of the United States and the families who donated the flags.
Many of the audience members who return each year to enjoy the Avenue of Flags also love it when some years an F-18 from Naval Air Station Lemoore will thunder over to raise goose bumps and remind us that our men and women are on guard.
If you’ve missed the patriotic event in past years, plan to honor the ones who didn’t come home this year. The patriotic must-do starts Monday, May 29, Memorial Day, at 9 a.m. in Armona. (Visitors are encouraged to walk carefully around the grounds.)
Glenn Hatfield
Commandant, Detachment, 455 Marine Corps League,
Hanford