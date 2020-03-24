Letters to the Editor: Mouth versus source; Let the voice of Solvang voters be heard

Mouth versus source

I enjoyed Judith Dale’s piece on the Santa Ynez River, but she makes a common mistake: the “mouth” of a river is where it empties into another body of water, in this case the Pacific Ocean at Surf. What she means to say is that Juncal Dam is the first dam from the “source” of the river.

Jane Faulkner

Solvang

Let the voice of Solvang voters be heard

Many Solvang residents remember that in 2017 Solvang’s City Council hoped increasing the City’s area by almost a third was the answer to all kinds of problems. However, analysis by the City and residents’ concerns about traffic, water, tourism and neighborhoods did not coincide. Consequently, many residents signed informal petitions and City Council ended its Sphere of Influence study.

Fast forward to 2019-20. Save Our Solvang, formed to stop that study, is now a Campaign Committee spearheading an Urban Growth Boundary Initiative. A UGB is a line beyond which residents of a city are given a vote on whether or not that city will be able to expand outside the UGB. Well thought out projects that meet residents’ needs get a YES vote while unviable projects get a NO vote.