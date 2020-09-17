Letters to the Editor: On wine tax, enough is enough; Privatizing the postal service is a mistake; Republicans are party of emancipation

On wine tax, enough is enough
I agree wholeheartedly with Stephen Pepe's guest commentary opposing the onerous wine tax proposed by the Vintners Association. One of America’s wealthiest vintners owns 25 wineries, multiple hotels and his own sports team (as way of comparison I own a few bottles of wine).
What’s to stop the Vintners Group in its zeal to promote Santa Barbara County wines from "inadvertently" promoting wines that have links to wealthy wineries outside the county? You realize this little wine tax thing might get some of the moms and pops a few more customers, but wealthy vintners can ride the coattails to turn their billion dollar empires into gadzillion dollar empires, the vast majority of which is wine that will never be subject to the additional tax.
Meanwhile I’m supposed to contribute a 1% tax on my purchases to “help” wealthy vintners get even wealthier? I think we’ve found another example of “enough is enough” in this county. I don't begrudge someone the right to make all the money they want, so long as they make it in a legal and ethical way.
Taxes are supposed to benefit those paying the tax. This is just a disguised tax so I can pay billionaires' marketing costs. Please, Santa Barbara County supervisors, "just say no" to this tax. And, if Sam and John Adams WERE here, they'd tell us to dress up and start dumping wine bottles into the Pacific Ocean.
Tom Orem
Solvang
Privatizing the postal service is a mistake
Donald Trump has put forth too many destructive positions and policies to even begin to list. Everything from building a wall and making Mexico pay for it to encouraging Americans to use a household disinfectant to treat coronavirus. And he has never seen a corporation he didn’t like. Given the chance he would probably privatize every aspect of American life from national parks to Social Security. But it is his recent proposals to privatize the US Postal Service that really hit home for me.
The post office is an American institution: it predates the American flag, and remains to this day one of the most popular government agencies. The USPS employs over 600,000 workers and is one of the biggest employers of veterans.
Privatizing the postal service will result in severe job loss and lower wages for those who remain. That’s exactly what happened in Europe. It will also result in reduced service for small towns and rural communities where the profit is lower. Corporations work for their shareholders not for us. Their job is to minimize costs and maximize profits.
But it is my personal story that compelled me to write this letter. I am the daughter of a mail man. During a time when there were very few decent jobs for Black men, the post office paid a living wage and did not discriminate, almost unheard of in those days.
My father left for work at 4 a.m., carried a 40-pound leather pack on his back and walked from home to home in rain, snow or sweltering heat, and he never complained. He took pride in his work and, with both parents working, they were able to buy a modest row house, raise four children and give each of us the opportunity to go to college.
The post office made it possible for me to earn a bachelor's and a master's degree, and pursue a career I loved and provide a middle class life for my children. If the postal service is privatized the rich will get richer and the latter that allowed so many Americans to enter the middle class, will disappear.
Margaret Tillery
Santa Maria
Republicans are party of emancipation
Is anyone else as sick of hearing “racist” as much as I am? If you disagree with me, then I’m a racist. If you say something I don’t like, then you are a racist. Everyone’s a racist. Give me a break.
I am especially tired of people labeling Trump a racist because he wants to secure our borders. Do you lock your house? Do you lock your car? Does that make you're a racist if someone tries to break in and rob your home or steal your car? Of course not. It’s ridiculous.
Biden, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff and just about every other Democrat you can name blame Trump for everything. He’s been in office less than four years. Biden has 48 years, Pelosi 33, Schumer and Schiff are career politicians. They have had decades in which to fix all of America’s problems. Why aren’t they fixed? Talk is cheap.
They promise you the world and deliver you nothing. Show me what they have done for this country in the last four years. Where’s the list? With no record to show for themselves they resort to name calling and the blame game.
Trump’s policies have resulted in the lowest Black and Hispanic unemployment in history? Would he, as a racist, try to provide jobs and a better life for people of color? When you vote remember which cities are in turmoil, which cities have the most gun violence, which cities are in the worst shape financially and which party controls them. Democrats.
Remember also which party wants to defund the police and has yet to speak out against the violence and brutality in these same cities. Research, and discover which party wanted to keep Black people enslaved and which party was behind emancipation.
Ellis Romero
Santa Maria
