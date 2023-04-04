Orcutt hills development should be opposed
You recently wrote about a proposed housing development in the Orcutt hills area.
This area has seen a lot of development the past seven years, much of it has removed the walking and hiking trails and now houses are littered across the land.
Now there's a new proposal to build 4,000 homes south of the old oil property alongside US 101 in the Solomon hills.
This would destroy habitat for federal and state-protected species and also wipe out the homes for eagles, mountain lions, bobcats, birds and other wildlife that has already been forcibly removed due to the homes already built in the Orcutt Trails area.
A developer bought the land from the oil company in 2019 and now is quickly trying to get rich off of building 4,000 homes, a shopping center and more out there.
The developer mentioned building "affordable" homes but the homes already built in Orcutt Hills are all higher priced.
Four thousand homes x $1 million each = $4 billion in easy money the developer will make. They bought the land for about $30 million or so.
This development shouldn't be approved due to many factors, from protected species to keeping the area open for natural use and not a huge new town that would overwhelm the area.
All conservancy groups need to file lawsuits to prevent this devastation to an already overbuilt area of Santa Maria.
Robert McCormack
Orcutt
Personal responsibility, hard work and determination
At a recent Santa Maria-Bonita school board meeting, I denounced both the district and the Santa Maria Elementary Education Association for promoting critical race theory (CRT) and extreme gender ideology. March 9, SMEEA posted on Facebook, “It is absolutely untrue that our public schools are teaching CRT,” and people who believe so are conflating CRT with diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies.
Calling what they promote diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) misleads the public ...
CRT claims individuals are defined by race and not by values, behaviors, or environment. A secondary tenet asserts members of “minoritized racial groups” are victims of a system that is rigged against them.
Examples of actions by members of the district and/or SMEEA which are CRT disguised as DEI:
- Professional development handout, “Restarting Schools with Equity at the Center,” recommends schools “eliminate the presence of security and police on campuses” and “eradicate systemic racial and other inequities.”
- Teacher trainers talking about wanting to “blow up the structure” because of systemic racism and encouraging stolen land acknowledgements.
- Facebook post claims educators aren’t teaching CRT two days after a FB post linking to a national teacher’s union article promoting “BLM Week of Action.”
- SMEEA’s summer reading “White Fragility” by Robin D’Angelo is a primer for CRT advocates. “How To Be An Anti-Racist” by Ibram X. Kendi also recommended. Kendi claims, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.”
- Student Equity and Inclusion Survey — 76% of questions about race.
- From the district book study of Culturally Relevant Teaching & the Brain, “We live in a racialized society that gives unearned privilege to some while others experience unearned disadvantage because of race, gender, class, or language.”
- School performances by School Yard Rap that referenced teaching history as teaching students about “old, white, slave owners” and celebrated the Black Panthers and Brown Berets for “working together” to “keep an eye on the cops.”
Racism is not the issue plaguing our schools. Promoting CRT beliefs instead of personal responsibility and the understanding that success takes hard work and determination is damaging our students and their future.
Parents, pay attention. Your children’s future depends on you.
Kerry Millhorn
Nipomo
Solution needed to gun violence
My thoughts are about the latest school shooting. This is getting out of hand and needs to stop. Something needs to be done right now and right away.
God forbid this continues because it's scary and frightening whether it be at a school or a local community place such as a grocery, a church, or anywhere like that.
These people who get access to these weapons are extremely in need of help and need to be checked out double on their background and or lives as well. I'm so disturbed by these things happening as it's becoming the new normal, it's just not right and it's so wrong.
We need stricter rules when it comes to weapons and the people that purchase them. I feel so hurt for these people who have lost their lives due to these shootings, especially these precious little children. God protect the children and God protect the world.
Jeanie Lowe
Santa Maria