Redistricting commission should reflect county
At no point throughout the redistricting process in Santa Barbara County has the racial or ethnic breakdown of the committee been seriously considered important.
The commission is supposed to be reasonably representative of the demography of county residents, yet it is not. While commissioners appeared concerned with racial representation early on, they have made themselves clear that partisanship is more important.
Only one of the 10 current members, or 10%, of the commissioners are Hispanic, yet over 45 percent of county residents identify as Hispanic or Latino. This is a blatant misrepresentation of county residents, not to mention another example of minority groups lacking adequate representation in our government.
I am disappointed to see a commission that fails to reflect the racial and ethnic diversity of our county, and I would hope to see the commission make some attempt to rectify this by choosing another Hispanic commissioner to replace Jannet Rios.
Gerry Cazares
Guadalupe
Commission fails to represent county makeup
When I first heard about Santa Barbara County creating an independent redistricting commission, I was excited about this bipartisan process.
However, I have been thoroughly upset as the commission has failed to accurately represent the residents of Santa Barbara County. The commission is made up of nearly all white residents when 46 percent of our county is Hispanic or Latino.
The commissioners have been more concerned with the party preference of candidates than with representing the racial diversity of our county. I am disappointed to see that our bipartisan commission has turned somewhat political, and I hope that the current commissioners will consider choosing another Latino commissioner to provide more representation to a large portion of our community that is currently extremely underrepresented in the redistricting process.
Julio Campos
Santa Barbara
Rios' replacement should be Hispanic
Political ideology should absolutely not be a main consideration for an independent, bipartisan body, yet this seems to be the case for the Santa Barbara County redistricting commission.
During the meetings for replacing members who have resigned, the commission has been reluctant to truly consider the actual demographic breakdown of the commission relative to that of the county.
As a Hispanic resident of our county, I am disturbed by the fact that such a large portion of our county’s residents are so severely underrepresented on this commission.
With the resignation of Jannet Rios, only one Hispanic commissioner remains, less than 10 % of the Commission will be made up of Hispanic members should the commission fail to appoint another Latino member.
All the voices of the community need to be heard and represented, including minority groups. That is why I am urging the commission to choose another Latino member as Rios’ replacement. While this will still not provide adequate representation to the large Hispanic population in our county, it would be a step in the right direction.
Alyssa Llamas
Santa Maria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.