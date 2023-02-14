'Robert Hoffman' alive and well
While I have had numerous letters and a few columns published by the Times over many years, it was not until the obituary for a gentleman with my namesake appeared a few days ago that I realized I have a fan club of sorts.
Hoffman is a common German surname, and there are a dozen or more of us living locally, including at one time at least three Roberts. I was not acquainted with the gentleman who died recently but am certain he was a fine man and will be sorely missed by his loved ones and acquaintances.
I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Tess Blake for her kind words and to the Times for publishing them. I am also grateful to the many others who have expressed their condolences to my wife or who have inquired as to my mortal status.
Happily and fortunately (I am a bike rider) I am alive and well and hope to continue contributing my opinions to the Times when the spirit moves me.
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria
Conservation and three cans
I’m not sure how much the new “three can” trash program is saving for Santa Barbara County, but I know that in the past few months since it began, I have bought more paper plates and paper bags in these few months than I’ve bought in the last 10 years. I have to wonder if this is really “conservation.”
Jim Vint
Santa Maria
Developers trying to put project on protected ag land
Back in 2012, Joe Carrari entered a contract with Santa Barbara County. In exchange for lowered tax rates, his property would not have residential development on it, as per the Williamson act of 1965.
Now we are in 2023, and Mr. Carrari has long since passed, but the restrictions on the land have not. Legacy Estates plans on using part of this protected land for the Village Square residential development. Legacy Estates plans to dig up farmland and move a farm road, all in the name of profit. These actions would reduce the farmable land on what is now his children’s property, as well as kill and remove grapevines across the 135 highway at Portico Hills Organic Farm.
What is Legacy Estates trying to get away with by placing their storm drain system for Village Square on protected farmland? Legacy would like the Board of Supervisors and the public to believe a storm drain that serves the proposed residential development is not, in fact, a part of the development. It is.
Generations of farmers have fed us. Now is the time for us to stand up and protect their land! Please get in touch with the AG board (805-681-5600) and the SB County Board of Supervisors (805-686-5095) and ask them to stop this abuse of protected farmland!
Jim Albertson
Los Alamos
Henny Penny the sky is falling
The story is about a chicken that doesn't use her brain. An acorn fell on her head and she thinks the sky is falling. This seems to be what's going on today. The big balloon floating over our country is all we hear about from a gaggle of Henny Pennys. Maybe the Chinese just wanted to get a good view of the Super Bowl Game.
Why are we so paranoid, if the Chinese wanted to spy on us all they have to do in listen in on all our cell phones, TVs, or computers — they build all of them. All our airplanes, cars, trains, contain parts made in China. Much of our clothes and shoes are made in China. If fact, we would have a hard time getting by without China.
So why are we so worried about a big white balloon? The Chinese are an incalculable part of our lives, and we gleefully invited them in 30 years ago and we gave them all our money.
So let's use our brains, the sky is not falling. For all things the Chinese don't know about us they don't need a balloon, they can find the rest on Google.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt