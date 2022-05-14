Salcido has experience, dedication to lead
As the Santa Barbara County 2018 Teacher of the Year, I was able to witness first-hand the transition of Bill Cirone’s retirement, and the seamless takeover by Susan Salcido as Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. She took her new position seriously from the moment she took office.
Susan makes it a priority to visit school sites in our county and has visited my classroom often, even after my term ended. Each visit comes with animated conversations with students and genuine curiosity about what they are learning.
Susan collaborates with teachers and asks questions about what’s working as well as any struggles we face. Additionally, I see Susan at many SBCEO functions such as Battle of the Books, county spelling bees, technology symposiums, and other meetings. She is always gracious and inquisitive about my students, school district, and even my family.
As many in education know, dealing with COVID-19 over the past few years has been difficult. Through the many changes and updates that schools were facing, Susan was always available and supportive of decisions schools were making to fit their needs.
As a 5th grade teacher at Oak Valley Elementary, I firmly believe that Susan has the experience and dedication to lead our schools. Please join me in voting for Dr. Susan Salcido for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools on June 7.
Jennifer Cline
Buellton
Salcido a proven leader
I am writing this letter to offer my support and endorsement of Susan Salcido’s re-election campaign for superintendent of county schools.
I have known Susan for the past 18 years and during this time I have admired her positive demeanor, work ethic, and wisdom.
As the assistant director of a small local preschool, I have relied on Susan’s expertise for the success of our school. During her time on our preschool board, she helped create an equal pay scale to make sure all staff are fairly paid.
During the pandemic, she was our go-to information source for any COVID rules and regulations we didn’t understand. Without Susan, I am positive that our journey of re-opening would have been far more difficult.
To this day, Susan is always available to answer any and all questions we have, no matter how busy she is. Specifically, she has been a tremendous help navigating how best to assist some of our children who have special education needs. Her knowledge and willingness to go the extra mile are evident in the success of the students she is able to support.
As a parent to three small children who have just entered the public school system, I am relieved to have Susan as a resource. She has proven herself to be more than capable of handling all 70,000 students in our Santa Barbara County schools and I hope she is able to continue the outstanding job she is doing as Superintendent.
Allison Wilcoxon
Goleta
More sunlight for county board of education
The Santa Barbara County board of education (SBCBOE) should be the shining example of transparency for all school boards and provide greater public access.
Four months ago, given our county school board oversees a budget that exceeds $100 million, I suggested that our board meetings be video-recorded and archived on the Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) website.
Many local school districts and other governmental agencies live-stream board meetings and post them for later viewing.
The SBCBOE's board meetings are on the first Thursday of the month at 2 p.m. in Santa Barbara.
Video-recorded meetings provide more access for working parents, teachers, staff, community members, and those residing in Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Lompoc, Los Alamos, and the Santa Ynez Valley.
Sadly, local newspapers' budgets are tight, and reporters cannot attend all school board meetings.
The SBCBOE serves approximately 70,000 students countywide and 20 school districts, and our actions can have significant ramifications for students, about which many parents might want to be better informed.
On May 5 at our regular meeting, after a lengthy discussion, the board took action and voted "no" (5-2) on video-recording our meetings and archiving videos on the SBCEO website. However, the board agreed that audio recordings would be discussed at a future meeting.
The board provided many reasons for not video-recording our meetings, but one, in particular, stood out. A board member referred to Senator Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), who warned in the Wall Street Journal of "jackassery" if cameras were placed in the Supreme Court.
Public access to school board meetings is about inclusion. In this age of technology, I believe denying our community video-recorded meetings, especially regarding public education, will undercut the public's faith in us.
I do not speak on behalf of the board or the Santa Barbara County Education Office.
Michelle de Werd
Santa Barbara County Board of Education
Trustee, District #4