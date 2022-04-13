Salcido has local roots, broad understanding
This is why I am voting for Susan Salcido for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools:
Susan grew up in Santa Maria, attending public schools, so she has a local’s understanding of our community.
Susan taught both academic and athletic subjects before becoming an assistant principal and principal, assistant superintendent, and finally county superintendent in 2018. So she knows all sides of our schools and the school system.
Susan has a bachelor's and master's in Education from UCSB, and a Ph.D. from USC, so she has the professional training necessary for the position.
Susan understands that our students need to be prepared for the future economy, so she has prioritized workforce training, both to prepare students and to help them see the value of what they are learning. Under her leadership, the SB County Education Office secured a $1.6 million grant to assist districts in expanding their Career Pathways program, which will allow students to exit high school with skills and certificates required to enter directly into the workforce or into college.
She has also pushed for better computer training for teachers, which connects directly to supporting students in technology, coding, scripting, and the language of computers and technology.
I value training, expertise, experience, and a clear understanding of our community’s needs when I choose who to vote for. That’s why I am supporting Susan Salcido for County Superintendent of Schools and I hope you will do the same!
Lee Heller
Santa Barbara
Act of kindness after fall appreciated
On Wednesday, April 6, I was the recipient of a "random act of kindness" and I would like to thank and acknowledge that person.
I had tripped and fallen when a man stopped his truck and came over to help me. He assisted me to my feet and asked if there was anything he could do to help me. I am guessing from my state of mind at that time, I forgot to ask his name but he was driving a Sweet Construction vehicle.
I thanked him but I would like to tell everyone how important that was to me and how much I appreciated that kindness.
Caren Campbell
Santa Maria
Solve homeless problem for all concerned
I'm glad to read in the Santa Maria Times about the recent homeless encampment clean up. The amount collected, 62,000 pounds or 31 tons, is an amazing amount, and it's more than what was collected in the riverbed.
The 24 truck loads also impacted the environment. I wonder how long it took the city to answer the complaints given the isolated location. While I'm glad that stimulus money was available, too bad it wasn't spent directly on those who created this mess. I'm sure the 72-hour notice given was enough for the homeless to leave, and leave their trash.
The fact that only three people found a remedy for their situation makes me wonder about the rest. With no takers of services offered, in my opinion all this accomplished was tidying up the area for future encampments, as it has done with the Santa Maria riverbed.
I don't know what the solution is, more mental health treatments, tiny homes, nonprofits, that's above my pay scale. But it's an important issue, especially since the homeless population is increasing. Why didn't the railroad know about it?
Throwing money at clean ups is only a Band-Aid. The rights of the homeless population and mentally ill need to be addressed with a sincere effort, and property owners and renters need to be safe from their legitimate complaint, so what's it going to be? Put politics aside and solve this problem for everyone concerned.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Cemetery board asks patience
The trustees of the Santa Maria Cemetery ask your patience as we do our level best to address matters at hand. Continuing the tradition of this community, its people, its past, present and its future is our mission.
Board of Trustees
Santa Maria Cemetery District