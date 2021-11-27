Santa Maria applauded for work on bikeways
The Santa Maria City Council and all the departments that allowed and supported the mile-long separated bikeway at North Blosser deserve a big thank you from the residents of that area.
It is handsome, well designed and serving several major beneficial purposes, not only for that neighborhood, but in a small way for our planet as solutions for carbon emissions are being sought.
Santa Maria is home to wide, multi-laned streets which encourage automobile traffic, devalue homes that face them and discourage walking and cycling. Riding a bike is an energetic activity that families, youth and seniors should be able to enjoy in our beautiful Central Coast weather.
As a 77-year-old I would be glad to give up going by car if protected bikeways were available. Our wide streets make it possible to have separated bikeways, which would benefit additional neighborhoods as well as businesses and residents, and I, along with many others, strongly support and encourage the inclusion of them wherever possible.
Thank you very much for the progress the city has made in accommodating bicyclists. Please continue this important work.
Becky Deutsch
Santa Maria
Push to change city logo a waste
After reading Scott Fina's emotional commentary about Christopher Columbus in the Santa Maria Times, I felt the need to once again reply. It seems that Fina is obsessed with Columbus' actions and if you read history, his actions are correct but are slanted to one side. The biggest objection I have is the misinterpretation of them.
I'm wondering how much of our taxpayer money went to changing the logo for the school district, where in the budget it came from, and the effect it had in the education of the students.
As a taxpayer, I'm entitled to know. By rewriting history and promoting not only "cancel" culture, but critical race theory in a roundabout way, to accuse Columbus of knowingly spreading disease (smallpox) when the science didn't even exist, judging his actions, which at the time were accepted by society and judging his actions by today's standards is not only harmful to Indigenous people, but deprives them of thinking for themselves and blaming others for their failures of their ancestors, or the tools to succeed.
Asking the city or demanding a change is irresponsible. There are many other issues of local, state and national importance to focus your energies on. Some have local importance such as: human trafficking, alcohol and substance abuse, education such as the vocational school the district has opened, gangs, lack of entertainment for our youth, and veterans mental health and housing including homeless and farmworkers to name a few.
These are things that will make a difference. Nitpicking the city on proclamations and who and how they're awarded does nothing for unity and respect. I would hope to see advocacy for more pressing issues, rather than those of a seemingly vocal minority.
We need to educate our students in history, give them the tools to earn a good living, not just a college degree, and to appreciate the country they live in and the advancements we've made, social and technological. Then you can feel that you've made a difference.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.