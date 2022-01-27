Santa Maria ship is a good symbol
The Santa Maria ship should remain as the school logo. The ship is a vehicle of exploration, discovery and education just as are schools. The ship was not the villain just as schools are not villains.
The Santa Maria ship is a good symbol. It represents, as do the schools, a vehicle of imagination, potential and the future wonderment to come.
Don't assign blame for the failings of the ship's passengers to the ship. That would be the same as assigning blame for the misdeeds of former students to the school. Would you close the school because of the deeds of some former students?
Don't make and unwarranted extrapolation. Please rethink the continued use of this logo as a really good teaching opportunity.
Jim Welch
Santa Maria
Act now to save funding for homeless
It saddens me to see some members of the City Council reject funding from the County to house the homeless. They complain about riverbed encampments, then refuse money that could house people who live there. Around the country, cities have found that housing the homeless is key to their success as people. Once housed they can receive counseling and services hard to provide on the run.
But Etta Waterfield and Alice Patino are openly against it. It appears they believe that punishing the homeless is more important than housing them because it’s their fault they don’t have a home. They argue it would cost the city tax dollars to turn a motel into permanent housing units. How much does it cost to clean the riverbeds?
We need to call upon Gloria Soto, Carlos Escobedo and Mike Cordero to redirect the conversation to how we can make this project work. Those three leaders have the power to save this project. Will they use it? Write to them and encourage them to do just that.
Gale McNeeley
Santa Maria
Can Hancock open tennis courts to the public?
I know Allan Hancock College does not have a current tennis team. After the courts were resurfaced in early 2019, the tennis courts were locked up, denying public tennis use at the community college.
Also, as Santa Maria taxpayers, we do pay taxes for public education bonds. There is only a small number of local tennis players that would use the courts, as before when the courts were not locked up, so the use and wear on the courts would remain at a minimum — resurfaced courts are designed for a 10-year life cycle.
It can’t be a monetary issue to lock out the public to the tennis courts because in 2021 the college was giving free tuition to students. Campus security can monitor the court’s usage and open and lock up the courts as they did in the past.
I am left to practice on the north wall outside the courts since the courts were locked up. Sad to deny community use of the courts with all the assistance the community provides and depends on Hancock’s college programs.
When I use the courts, I pull weeds, pick up trash and leaves, tie the wind screens to prevent wind damage, and tie loose nets up to extend their life. As a tennis player, I take care of the courts we play and practice on. Please reconsider allowing public use of the tennis courts, even if only on weekends. It’s a great community recreation asset, as is Allan Hancock Community College with all of its programs and economic benefits to our community.
Mark Inguaggiato
Santa Maria
