Shirley Contreras' columns make my day
As a lover of history one of the things I regularly enjoy in this publication is Shirley Contreras' columns highlighting the history of the Santa Maria Valley, Orcutt, Guadalupe and surrounding areas. What a gem we have with us, so full of knowledge and a talent of sharing the stories of our ancestors that make everything she writes leaving you wanting more.
I love that Shirley shares this history, as not everyone reading this paper is a native of the area like myself and even I learn something new with each story. Thank you Shirley, I hope you never stop, as you always make my day!
Terri Stricklin
Nipomo
Veterans and tri-tip
I look forward every year to Veterans Day in Santa Maria with Michael B. Clayton and his tri-tip sandwiches. For the past decade he has served up a meal for the veterans and their families in the area with the best tri-tip sandwiches.
On Veterans Day, as I drove up to the Elks Lodge, there he was, the man himself, directing traffic like George C. Scott in the movie Patton. He asked how many people in my family and called on a cadre of helpers to serve me. I didn't even have to leave my car. As I looked back, there he was waving and smiling, thanking me for my service.
You can't get into someone's mind as to what motivates them, but to serve so many people a first class meal, and for so many years, you must have faith that he cares about our veterans, his neighbors and the community.
Thank you for your service Michael Clayton.
Cary de Grosa
Orcutt
Supervisor left his mark on Kings County
It is with great sadness that I learned of the passing of Tony Barba, past Kings County Supervisor for District 4, serving from 1995 though 2014. As the current Chair of the Kings County Board of Supervisors and current Supervisor for District 4, I would like to extend my sincere and heartfelt regrets to his family on behalf of me and my family, as well as the broader family here at the County of Kings.
Supervisor Barba, as do each of the elected Supervisors that are honored with the privilege of serving the people of Kings County, left his own indelible mark on the canvas we know as home. From the mundane to the most challenging issues, his common sense approach to problem solving has and will continue to benefit the people of Kings County long into the future.
On a personal note, I will always be thankful to Supervisor Barba for the support and endorsement to fill his chair once he had decided to end his service. Supervisor Barba was the first Latino to serve as a Kings County Supervisor and yet when faced with supporting the next person to fill the seat he chose to judge the content of my character not the color of my skin.
Thank you to Supervisor Barba's family for all the times that work took him away from family time, that investment has endeared your family in the hearts and minds of Kings County forever.
Craig Pedersen
Chair, Kings County Board of Supervisors
