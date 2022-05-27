Solvang residents should not shoulder new water rates
Once again, the citizens of Solvang are asked to bear the burden, the financial burden, that should not be placed on our shoulders.
The new water rates should not be assessed on residential users. Instead, it is time that the biggest users pay the highest rate.
Let me be clear. Restaurants, hotels with their pools, casino, and golf courses must pay a rate that is triple what a single family pays because they use triple the amount of water.
The wastewater rate for hotels, restaurants, casino and golf courses must be triple the rate for a single family because, last I checked, there are a helluva lot more people flushing their toilets and taking showers at a hotel or casino than there are in my house. A lot more people! And that is where the burden must be placed ... not on my shoulders or on my next door neighbor. It must be placed on the wealthy shoulders of the hotels, restaurants, golf courses and casino.
Citizens of Solvang ... say no to this unfair increase. ... say no to the practice of balancing the budget on the shoulders of our residents! Place it in the wallet of the wealthy.
Say no to tax on the poor, say yes to tax on the wealthy.
Patrick Henry
Solvang
I have cast my vote for Susan Salcido
I am proud to have cast my vote for Dr. Susan Salcido for reelection to the office of county Superintendent of Schools. This individual has helped our county schools negotiate the troubled waters caused by the pandemic. Her steady hand and calm presence is refreshing, especially when so many community "leaders" spend most of their time grandstanding instead of understanding.
In my 31 years of service to our county, it was made clear just how important the public educational system is to all of us. When schools fail, when families falter, children suffer and too many of them become involved in the criminal justice system.
We need to support our educators, help families thrive and ensure that our young people will have an opportunity to thrive academically and personally. I am convinced that Dr. Susan Salcido's training, vision and energy will continue to make these things possible.
Finally, it's refreshing to have community leaders that do not need a map to find Santa Maria. Susan Salcido attended local public schools. She knows this community. She knows us. The office of Superintendent of Schools has been (and with your vote will continue to be) in good hands with Dr. Salcido. Please vote!
Rogelio Flores
Santa Maria
Archbishop handling Pelosi correctly
At last someone within the Catholic heirarchy (San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone) has done the right thing and cut Nancy Pelosi off from our most precious and sacred sacrament.
Holy communion is more than a symbolic ritual to us. We literally affirm that Jesus Christ is present, body and soul at the moment of consecration during mass and in our bodies as we receive the host.
We should not receive when we are in the state of mortal sin, i.e., supporting abortion. Pelosi may have every right to join another denominations that will accept the way she votes in Congress to continue her liberal stance, but to put "women's health rights" above that of the unborn rights is a double standard.
Who is there to speak for the unborn but people of faith? To make the case for the unborn, know that God uses men and women to conceive a child through a beautiful physical act. It is God who stamps the embryo with the DNA of the parent, grandparents, and back in the genealogical tree.
God even decides the gender at the same moment. The heartbeat can be detected as early as six weeks. It is thought that if the heartbeat is more than 140 bpm, the child will be a girl, if less, then probably a boy. As early as 12 weeks, the infant can make a fist, we see proof of gender via sonograms.
Now that is the case to prove that the fetus is a living person. Bless that person! That is the case against a woman's rights coming before the unborn.
But I must not end so simply, without crying for other rights for women, against domestic abuse, rape, support for daycare, pregnancy leave for both parents, and the list goes on. Men should either keep it in their pants or at the very least be there for mother and child.
Ed Barba
Santa Maria