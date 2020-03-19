Letters to the Editor: Star Drugs says thank you, farewell; There are ways to boost your immune system; Paper hoarders should be ashamed

Star Drugs says thank you, farewell

It has been our pleasure to serve the Santa Ynez Valley for the past 20 years while operating our business, Star Drugs. So it is with mixed emotions that we announce that Star Drugs will be closing on April 24. While we will miss our valued customers, we are excited to move forward into retirement and enjoy new adventures with family and friends.

The new CVS/Solvang will be assuming responsibility for your files and filling your prescriptions. We are confident that they will do their best to make the transition as smooth as possible and hope that you will see familiar faces of our staff there.

We are proud that our independent drug store flourished within this difficult economic climate as our industry has evolved. We enjoyed serving you with the accuracy, attention and care which you expected and deserved. We realize that a family-owned business plays a vital role in the fabric of a community and know the unique nature of our store will be missed.