Salcido for county schools superintendent
I am writing to express an early endorsement for Susan Salcido’s re-election as our county’s superintendent of schools.
Susan and her team at the Santa Barbara County Education Office are unfailingly supportive of students, schools, and school districts – something I see consistently in my role as an educator and parent in the Orcutt Union School District.
They provide assistance with curriculum, career and technical education, teacher and staff training, services for students with special challenges and needs, staff recognition, and so much more. For those of us in local school districts, it is comforting to know that Susan and SBCEO are there for us.
Susan herself leads with empathy, wisdom, and grace. She understands the challenges that students, parents, and educators face in this time, and she does all she can to give guidance, encouragement, and uplift to us all.
Importantly, Susan has great insight into the needs of students in our own immediate area, as she grew up in Santa Maria and is the product of local public schools. It is gratifying to have someone with North County roots as our county superintendent.
It is late March, a ways away from the June 7 election. But it is not too soon to be thinking about re-electing Susan and making sure we have four more years of her able, trusted leadership. Please join me in voting to re-elect Susan Salcido as our county superintendent of schools.
Joe Dana
Orcutt
Classless @ the Oscars
The Oscars was always about rich privileged people giving awards and money to other rich privileged people. The Oscars is now about diversity, with people of different colors and sexes, which really means a new group of rich and privileged people that are also spoiled and arrogant.
I stopped watching the Oscars when Bob Hope quit hosting them. Then, the Oscars was never about diversity, it was about movie stars dressing up in extravagant clothes and jewelry, parading around to sell tickets to movies. These people were selling a dream, nobody took them seriously.
I'm happy people with handicaps, and people of different colors and sexes are getting a chance to live their dreams. However, give us a break, don't take yourselves so seriously!
The sheer arrogance of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars was disgusting. And to have Smith yell out the "F..." word sitting next to his wife made it ludicrous.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt