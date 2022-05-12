Susan Salcido has track record for re-election
On June 7 I will be voting for Susan Salcido for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.
Susan was an English Major at UCSB when I met her. On the outside, she was a little intimidating, as she was beautiful and stylish, and super intelligent. Then, I got to know her and realized that she was one of the most down-to-earth people I have ever met. We have remained good friends throughout the past 30 years.
I get dizzy thinking about all she has accomplished. Susan graduated from UCSB, entered the teacher education program, and received her master’s degree in Education at UCSB.
She began teaching English at Dos Pueblos High School. She entered an administrative credential program and ultimately put her credential to work as an assistant principal at San Marcos High School. She then became the Principal at Santa Barbara Junior High.
Without taking any time off, she began the important job of becoming a mother. She and her husband, Bard, have two amazing kids. She accepted a position at SBCEO as Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction before becoming Deputy Superintendent of Schools. As if all this isn’t enough, she earned her doctorate degree from USC.
Susan is a critical thinker and a problem solver. She asks meaningful questions, listens attentively and thinks pensively. Susan is also very relatable, both to the students she serves and to her colleagues throughout the county. She is kind and friendly and takes a genuine interest in others.
Growing up in Santa Maria as a second language learner herself, she understands the challenges second language learners face. We have a large population of second language learners, and these students have a great role model in Susan.
She is quite deserving of her current position, Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. Susan works hard for each and every student in our county. As a dedicated kindergarten teacher in Buellton, I believe Susan is the person we need leading our schools. Please join me in voting for Dr. Susan Salcido for Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools on June 7.
Kim Nabarro
Buellton
Salcido brings broad experience to post
I am writing in strong support for the re-election of Dr. Susan Salcido as our Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools. I met Susan 20 years ago when she was an assistant high school principal completing the administrative credential program offered by SBCEO, that focused on advanced school site leadership.
I was SBCEO’s Director of that program. Just a few years later, SBCEO recruited her as a fellow Director. In that position, Dr. Salcido and I collaborated on a wide variety of professional development activities at schools and districts throughout our county. Dr. Salcido demonstrated from early on her gifts for thorough research, mastery of the key concepts our participants needed, all delivered in an accessible manner that resonated with our fellow educators.
I have retired; however, Dr. Salcido went on to obtain the additional education and experience that make her uniquely qualified to continue leading our county in educational excellence.
It is easy to underestimate the comprehensive nature of each county’s Education Office. Dr. Salcido oversees direct education programs in Early Education and Special Education; as well as departments that focus on technology, professional development, finance, curriculum and instruction, special events, countywide superintendents leadership meetings … to name just a few.
To continue benefiting from Dr. Salcido’s superior expertise and leadership skills, please re-elect her as our Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools.
D’Anne Brownell
Solvang
Make a call, help address poverty
Global poverty is an issue that affects millions of people worldwide and is increasing every day. According to Data USA, 15.2k out of 105k people in Santa Maria are living below the poverty line, which means they are living on less than $1.90 a day. I see poverty when I go about my everyday life and as a college student who doesn’t have a lot of money to give in the past, I thought I couldn’t help.
As I began an internship with The Borgen Project I realized how much more myself and everyone in the community, state, country, and the world can and should be doing. I have seen how much this organization is working towards getting poverty-reduction legislation passed. I would like more people to be brought aware of what they can do to help, because poverty is everywhere and most of the time it is ignored because people don’t know what they can do to help besides giving away some of their money.
There are so many simple ways that anyone can help such as emailing and calling Congress, which takes less than a minute.
It is important that our community is aware of not only the problem but different ways they can help towards reducing global poverty. Organizations like The Borgen Project are working hard to educate people on these issues and teach people how they can make a difference, and it can start by contacting our leaders such as Senator Dianne Feinstein, Senator Alex Padilla, or Representative Salud Carbajal.
Karly Kovach
Lompoc
Sheriff Bill Brown has earned your vote
I plan to vote to re-elect Sheriff Bill Brown on June 7.
Sheriff Brown has the experience, leadership, professionalism and integrity that we need during these uncertain times.
Sheriff Brown has served Santa Barbara County with distinction.
Due to Sheriff Brown’s expertise and diligence he was able to obtain an $80 million grant to get the new North County jail built, which also brought jobs and an improved economy to our County.
Whenever there is an emergency in our County, you can find Sheriff Brown there, providing the leadership and experience necessary to address that crisis – he knows what to do.
Sheriff Brown is well respected by his peers both at the state and national level, having been elected president of the California Sheriff’s Association and vice president of the National Major Counties Sheriff’s Association. He will become president of that organization in two years; as president, he will be working with Congress and the Senate.
Sheriff Brown has been endorsed by over 1,000 people throughout the county and state.
Please join me and vote to re-elect Sheriff Bill Brown on June 7.
Alice Milligan
Retired Associate Superintendent
Lompoc Unified School District