Tax plan for some internet platforms misguided
Last year Congress passed (all Democrat votes only) a nearly $2 trillion spending bill they titled “The American Rescue Plan”. It authorized the federal government, among other things, to give money to millions of individuals, schools, and small businesses. It included funding for COVID vaccines, testing and contact tracing. Additionally, there was funding for transportation systems, agriculture, cybersecurity, and healthcare. The list goes on.
Given the state of the COVID shutdown of the economy and the COVID infection rate at the time, it is hard to argue against some of the provisions of the bill. Certainly, funding for the vaccine, testing and contact tracing was justified; and probably the funding to keep schools open was justified.
But I have to believe there was a lot of waste in the bill. For instance, was it necessary to send everyone $1,400 whether working or not? An example, we’ve learned recently that the Boston bomber also received a $1,400 check. But that is just a small example of the waste imbedded in this bill.
In addition to the spending, of course there are tax provision intended to raise revenue. Three or four provisions are targeted at large corporations. But there is one provision that will hit many average taxpayers starting this year. It is section 9674 of the bill. It requires internet platforms like eBay, Etsy and the like to issue 1099-Ks to anyone on their site that has more than $600 in transactions in a year.
This will impact millions of Americans who use eBay, Etsy, or similar platforms essentially to have a garage sale; who, when considering their costs, will net little or nothing in profit. This will certainly complicate their tax reporting. Clearly this was not intended to catch the 1 percenter. This was intended to go after the low- and middle-income earners. And for what?
It’s expected to net the IRS about $8.4 billion over 10 years. That’s chump change for a federal budget of over $6 trillion a year. Thanks a lot Congressman Carbajal and Senators Feinstein and Padilla.
Fredrick Lee
Santa Maria
Not enforcing library fines hurts us all
Reading the article about the proposal of rejecting library fees makes me feel that the virtue of being responsible is still valid. Granted, it doesn't seem like a lot of money is generated, but the lack of respect for other people's property is promoted.
It was instilled in me by my parents to respect other people's property. Since the library books and media are essentially paid for by others (taxpayers), and through donations, they belong to everyone. However this doesn't mean that your financial abilities to pay it should be neglected. If you can find a way to get to the library to check out resources, you can find a way to return them - a neighbor, a friend, or walk to return it on or before its return date.
This is called respect and the nominal fee is the price you pay for being irresponsible. If the library wants to forgive your fines, then it should be out of donations, the library does have expenses. Otherwise it sends out the message that somebody with the means and responsibility should support you, just because of your lack of funds or respect.
Children especially, and adults need to learn this. It's a skill and duty that has lifelong consequences. If you're not willing to take responsibility for a book, a privilege not a right, what else are you willing to abuse?
Think about it, if you lend someone something, you expect it back, it's the same with a book, and for returning damaged materials. Someone has to pay for it, not the lender, but the borrower.
The library belongs to everyone, and should be available to everyone, but it's not free to abuse or disrespect, or for excuses either. Then nobody will have a valuable source of information and entertainment. And we all lose.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria
