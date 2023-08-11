Thank you for book support
I want to thank April Chavez for such an outstanding article about my book. She captured my book and my life perfectly.
l also want to note that l misspelled Angie Torres’ name.
Mostly, l want to thank Mike Sewall, head of the Lompoc Author's Club. The day he said, “l can publish your book," my life changed. He took on every single stress related to publishing a book, with enormous knowledge and patience. He is phenomenal. l am still texting him almost daily with questions and problems.
l also left out Ken Spraker and Riok Pinheiro whose “second language is Geek." They are still in the process of heiping me make my book into an audio book. Thank you for your help and friendship.
And I am so grateful to all my friends and family who were instrumental in helping make sure my book is as good as possible.
And, of course, l want to express my gratitude to my patient, intelligent, kind and devoted wife, Sandra Woo.
You have all made me so lucky.
And thank you again April and Randy de La Pena, for making this day possible. You really captured it. Thank you so much for featuring my book in such a positive and professional manner.
And thank you Alfie's Fish and Chips (Mike Sewall) in Lompoc and Homestead Deli in Old Orcutt for making my book available for sale locally, instead of it just being available on Amazon.
Barbara Wilson
Santa Maria
Kudos to first responders
I wish to commend our police department and other first responders for their professionalism. I was asked by a friend to be of support during a recent tragedy and was there for her during the time that all special services were rendered.
I have always had respect for our police officers. It takes a special person to take on this profession – and each of them was just that. This experience has broadened my respect to all first responders.
Please do not ever criticize what they do. They are here for our safety among many other things. It only takes one rotten apple to upset the apple cart as it is in anything, whether it be political, racial or whatever. You cannot judge everyone by the acts of a few persons.
Kudos to all our special services.
Sherrie Todd
Santa Maria