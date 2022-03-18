Thank you for vote on ExxonMobil project
I’m grateful to our county Board of Supervisors for rejecting ExxonMobil’s proposal.
This trucking route would have added up to 24,800 oil-filled trucks per year onto a coastal highway and a winding two-lane road. For anyone who has driven this route, it’s easy to imagine a head-on crash with an oil truck.
ExxonMobil has a terrible reputation, locally and globally, for remediating the impacts of their operations. After the infamous 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster, the company battled local residents for 20 years before being forced to issue payments. ExxonMobil’s stubbornness crushed the spirit of their opposition in this drawn-out legal battle that bled fishermen of their profits.
Recently, ExxonMobil locked out 650 union employees from its Beaumont, Texas facility for 10 months until they either agreed to a weakened contract or decertified the union. Exxon claimed that the contract changes were necessary to stay financially viable in low margin environments, it then went on to post its highest quarterly profits in seven years.
ExxonMobil violated sanctions against Russia relating to the 2014 invasion of Crimea; ExxonMobil was subsequently fined by the Treasury Department while Vladimir Putin awarded ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson the Russian Order of Friendship.
Apart from its role in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, ExxonMobil has known for decades that its activities cause climate change. Instead of mitigating their climate impact, company officials spread misinformation to tend to their public image.
This project would have made no difference on rising gas prices had it been approved. The U.S. exports about 50% of the oil it extracts. The Board of Supervisors has no jurisdiction over where the final product would be sold, so the notion of locally sourced, competitively priced oil is completely false. Also, this project, operating at full capacity, would only have produced 0.06% of the U.S.'s daily oil consumption, which would make no difference to the prices of oil.
Santa Barbara has faced enough damage at the hands of the oil industry. Thank you, Supervisors Hartmann, Williams and Hart, for voting to deny Exxon’s reckless project.
Nadia Abushanab
Santa Barbara
Leaders didn't listen on election districts
The leaders of our City Council do not listen to the people of Santa Maria. Everyone who spoke to the council about the re-creation of our voting districts supported a change to four clear quadrants, so we could easily know our district and council person.
Alice Patino and Etta Waterfield voted “no.” The mayor asked what would happen if the council made no changes to district maps. Legal counsel said, what everyone else knew, that the City would be breaking state law.
Patino and Waterfield demand the status quo. In creating new districts, the council had an opportunity to right the wrong they did in creating the current districts.
Back then, Council broke state law to ensure that they would be safe in the district where they lived. This created the “waterfield worm,” as it is called, that weaves from the far south to the far northwest, a district that is heavily conservative, just like Waterfield.
Because of their recent vote against four clear quadrants, the “waterfield worm” lives on.
Why ask for input and listen to public comment at City Council meetings if you have already made up your minds? This is one way to kill democracy. Anyone who has ever addressed the council knows that democracy is dead in Santa Maria. Council leadership has killed it, and we have allowed them to do it.
Gale McNeeley
Santa Maria