The existential threat to our democracy
After four years of Donald Trump, the vast majority of people are fully aware of his undisciplined and dangerous haphazard decision making, his narcissistic, machiavellian, and egotistic behavior, and his white supremacist ideology, but still, 20 million Republicans don’t care.
I don’t believe Trump is the major existential threat facing America, except for his hand on our atomic bombs. If he gets reelected as President in 2024 because of the partisan voting mechanisms being placed into existence in states controlled by Republicans, the real problem will be a ruling coalition of extremely wealthy billionaires along with an array of intelligent, fanatic, and extreme devotees of ultra radical conservative ideology, with Trump as a puppet-President.
Democracy is being destroyed, by a group of American conservative oligarchs, similar to Putin in Russia, Kim Jong-un of North Korea and XI Jinping of China. Trump is too undisciplined in his thinking pattern, and not intelligent enough to be the master planner of all that is going on to undermine Democracy in America.
Trump is just a blustering simpleton with few morals or ethical standards, and is a manipulated marionette in the hands of a group of wealthy, intelligent and evil personages: He is a perfect incompetent pseudo leader to be lead by a pack of jackals who wish to take over America to gain supreme power in order to amass wealth in the tens of trillions of dollars.
The uneducated, angry, and misinformed are listening to lies and conspiracies, of which their minds have been mesmerized to believe in by daily bombardments of propaganda by ultra-radical right wing pundits, multi-millionaires themselves, and are convinced their lives will be wonderful under Trump.
The ultra-radical conservative plan to change our present system of government is being carried out right now, we saw some it on Jan. 6, 2021. Democracy, and the wonderful things it means to our lives, is slowly and systematically being destroyed, to be replaced by a draconian oligarchy, ruled in the shadowy background by unelected billionaires.
JG Piatt
Santa Ynez
Politics as entertainment
Why is President Biden doing so badly in the polls? One big reason is Donald Trump is a hard act to follow. Former President Trump has been a media star for over 40 years. I remember seeing him at a rally in early spring of 2016, at Treasure Island Hotel in Las Vegas. It was a perfect venue for him, a showroom.
As I watched him on stage, I turned to my buddy and said, "this guy is made for Vegas." What a great stand up act, he had the whole room laughing, and not just laughs, but belly laughs. If only it was a smoke-filled room, serving drinks and dinner, it would be just like the good old days of Las Vegas.
Let's face it, America does not manufacturer great cars, TVs, clothes, furniture, appliances or almost anything else we need. Our entire culture is built on entertainment. America is the finest producer of the best entertainment anywhere in the world. America makes the best movies, music, plays, television, stand up comics, actors, theme parks, and all forms of show business.
Like him or hate him, President Biden is a serious man. He's not funny, he's a bad entertainer, he doesn't look good on TV. However, he is attempting to improve life in our country.
At least half of America misses Donald Trump, he and the people supporting him were never serious. Bring back the funny guy. Haven't we been serious long enough?
I guess Mel Brooks was right, "In the future everything will be worse." Spaceballs 1987.
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
