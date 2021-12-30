The real threat to democracy
I’m reading with increasing concern Democratic pundits claiming democracy is under attack by the Republican party. But if you look at the facts, it is the Democrats who are attacking the very basis of our democracy.
I agree that the D.C. rioters need to be held accountable, but I don’t see them near as much a threat to democracy as current Democratic policy.
Democrats want to skew our whole justice system to be prejudiced to their values, create a congress who will vote for their agenda exclusively, and give voting rights even to undocumented aliens. What is the difference between these values and those of a third world “democracy” where the ruling elite, in effect, chooses their prejudiced congress, sets up a judicial system based on bias, bribes and connections, and intimidates anyone who would vote for the opposition with threats and even violence?
Historically, the strongest and most stable countries in the world have objective justice systems where law is followed and enforced. Leaders are chosen by the citizens, whether citizens by birth or naturalized, rather than non-citizens who have broken the law and therefore may reflect a lack respect for it.
Democrats seem to want to choose to follow the laws they agree with and ignore those they don’t. Their southern border policy is a prime example. What if the whole country took this attitude toward the law? Anarchy and chaos would result.
Even now, we see the beginnings of this chaos in the mass attacks on retail stores and the rioting in our streets. Come on elitist Democrats, think through your positions. You claim those who don’t agree with you are ignorant but look in the mirror and consider.
San Francisco, Baltimore, Portland, Seattle and Chicago are examples of what happens when the law and the consequences of breaking it are ignored. All these cities are controlled by Democrats, some even proud of this dysfunction.
Nobody claims there doesn’t need to be major improvement in human rights and equal opportunities, but how we get there is important. Respect for the law and consequences for those who don’t respect it is at the bottom of it all.
In my opinion, this is the real threat to democracy.
Steve McCoy
Santa Maria
