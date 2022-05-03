The UN, NATO are lost without a strong Russia
As I hear reports of possible nuclear war and I view videos of US senators and congressmen, Republican and Democrat, as far back as 2014 standing in the Ukraine surrounded by Zelenskyy’s brutal militia stating, “We are united against Russia. We will weaken Russia,” I am deeply disturbed at my government’s callous regard for human dignity and human life.
What would the world be without a strong and vital Russia?
What would the world be without my friend Aliela, a Jewish Russian Sufi with such depth of compassion that she plays Bach on Zoom to heal our hearts in a time of war.
What would the world be without Tchaikovsky, my childhood ballet slippers lifting up to the sounds of Swan Lake, my niece's debut as the Nutcracker with Christmas dancing bears, candy and toys.
What would the world be without Chekov, his stories so short and profound.
What would the world have become without Russia, who withstood the highest number of casualties, 6.75 million military deaths and 7.2 million civilian deaths, to overcome Hitler in World War II.
What would the world be without the invention of the helicopter, the radio, the electric tram and solar cells?
What would the world be without Anastasia, the forest mystic, Gurdjieff the revolutionary spiritual teacher or our Russian and Ukrainian Dervish healers who pray every day for peace and continue to inspire our souls with their courage and love for all humanity.
The world would be truly lost, the world would be less, the world would not be complete without Russia, without the soul, the spirit, the genius of Russia.
Imperialism and greed is not democracy. Lies and secret deals of the few that destroy the lives of the many is not the path to a peaceful world.
We are one human family. Return to love.
Judith Elia
Santa Maria
Carbajal should do something to address open borders
As this border crises prepares to get worse, I wonder why most politicians won't do the right thing?
Here in Santa Barbara County, our Congressional representative has "always" been a good foot soldier for Nancy Pelosi. What she wants, she gets, regardless of how nonsensical the law may be.
Between Lois Capps and Salud Carbajal, you won't find one time where they voted the opposite of Pelosi. Not once. We're not San Francisco and who wants to be?
Carbajal should stand for something like helping his tax-paying constituents who truly don't want open borders. With the House split almost 50/50, all he has to do is find three or four more brave fellow colleagues and tell Pelosi that they won't vote for any bill she wants, if she doesn't help get the border closed.
They could change the entire outcome of this open border fiasco. Fuel and energy shortages can happen fast when you start flying or busing 2 million immigrants around the country. What about shortages of food, medicine, schoolteachers, housing, daycare, healthcare, vehicles, law enforcement, and basic supplies? You can't blame it all on Putin and COVID.
For each immigrant crossing our border, conservatively, this is costing American citizens at least $30,000 including benefits. That is $6 billion dollars for about one month of illegal migrant entries. That is $72 billion dollars for all of the 2021 crossings. And it's on track to be higher in 2022.
America cannot afford this. Come on Carbajal, stand for us, stand for something, or go find another job.
David Dickinson
Santa Maria