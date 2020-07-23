Letters to the Editor: Time to re-fund our schools; Election code, regulations there for a reason

Time to re-fund our schools
The socio-economic differences between Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and its “colonies” on the north side of the Gaviota tunnel are exacerbated when our southern neighbors get on their soapboxes against the industries our communities rely on.
The height of hypocrisy was on display recently as the Goleta School Board voted to oppose ExxonMobil’s request for a county temporary trucking permit. The trucks wouldn’t go through or even near Goleta and the school district doesn’t depend on revenues generated by the trucking. But the Goleta school board’s position would rob millions of dollars of revenues needed for schools in the northern part of the county.
As a former Santa Ynez Valley Union High School District board president, I understand the importance of property taxes that directly fund local schools. When the county didn’t allow trucking in 2015 after the pipeline was shut down, Santa Ynez High School lost more than $4 million dollars — $800,000 every single year and counting — a significant piece of the budget that led to losses of teachers and programs. Problems have been even worse for smaller schools with high numbers of low-income students, such as Vista Del Mar in Gaviota.
That’s why it’s critical that we support the approval of ExxonMobil’s temporary trucking permit to restart operations at the Santa Ynez Unit (SYU) facility.
According to a study by UCSB for the Santa Barbara County Chamber Coalition, an additional $4.51 million per year would be restored to County K-14 education funding through property taxes after SYU is able to restart operations. Many programs, like those at Allan Hancock College, are gateways to employment for students who don’t attend 4-year colleges.
Let’s be clear — trucking from SYU does not mean we stunt efforts in our drive for clean, renewable energy. Instead, it means we’ll rely less on dirty energy that’s imported from foreign dictatorships across thousands of miles.
I urge the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors to respect our community’s needs and approve the permit for temporary trucking, so we can re-gain essential jobs and revenues that support our children and schools.
Bruce Porter
Santa Ynez
Election code, regulations there for a reason
As a prior City Clerk for the City of Solvang I would like to express my disappointment at the handling of the election of candidates for Solvang City Council 2020.
There is a lot of information that a potential candidate, especially new candidates need, and it is up to the city elections official to provide the information. A 10-minute meeting is far from sufficient to accomplish this. The Notice of an Upcoming Election was not published, as is stated by election law and at the Council meeting prior to the beginning of the filing process no mention was made for public awareness of the approaching election.
When the nomination papers were issued, Elections Code §10227 was totally disregarded, papers were not legally certified for signatures as it states “the Elections Official will type name of candidate, office for which they would like to be a candidate, imprint with a stamp reading Official Filing Form and the officials’ signature.”
Yes, it can be completed prior to being sent to the County for verification but the purpose is to let people see it is an official document. The Election Code was established for a reason.
When the public inquired about reviewing the candidate activity log, which most cities prepare for public review, and include a list of possible candidates, date papers were pulled, position candidate is filing for, and date returned, the city asked “Where is it written?”, and then stated they would have to check with legal counsel. It’s called transparency
I can only hope as the process progresses that the Government Code, Election Code and FPPC regulations will be handled correctly.
Mary Ellen Rio
Former Solvang City Clerk
