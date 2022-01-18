Valadao impeachment vote took courage
Congressman Valadao’s vote to impeach Donald Trump was principled and courageous. The Hanford gentlemen in the Mercury News article must believe the “Big Lie.” President Trump provided the impetus for the attack on our capitol. He wanted the election overturned. This election has been deemed fair and accurate, by the senior federal election official. Trump promptly fired him!
I would ask these gentlemen to ask themselves this question when they next meet for breakfast. Trump has been looking for 11,000 plus votes in Georgia. But let us apply that to any one of the swing states and discuss just how those votes would be made and delivered.
Who orchestrates the tasks to implement this fraud? Where do the ballots come from, who fills them out? Are they forgeries? Who puts the postage on them? Who attempts to vote in person knowing they are committing a felony? How are signatures checked? Hundreds of “dead people” vote, who fills out those ballots?
The "trade craft," coordination, logistics, etc., to manage fraud on this scale is difficult to imagine. No one person can manage an effort of this scale and complexity. Planning would take months. Absolute secrecy is a must. And there are no leaks, no one confides to a spouse or neighbor that "I don't think I should have done that,"… really?
Even more impossible, if the operation is expanded to other swing states, it defies logic to think that any organization could pull this off in the multiple state locations necessary to fraudulently elect President Biden. Donald Trump lost by 7 million votes and his ego will not let him accept that. That alone should disqualify him from running again, but sadly will not. Trump should have been found guilty of the impeachment charges.
While I cannot vote for Congressman Valadao, he has my support and will receive a letter thanking him for his courage.
Bob Douglass
Fremont
Library fines are not a source of revenue
This letter is in response to the article on the proposed elimination of library fines that was voted down by the City Council. I am hopeful that the Council will reevaluate its vote on eliminating library fines. Libraries that have eliminated fines have discovered that they were expending as much as a million dollars to collect $675,000 in fees.
This data is easily accessible online. It is an expense , not a revenue stream. I would think City Council would prefer fiscal responsibility and the removal of barriers to the access of information especially for so many of the less affluent children in Santa Maria.
The Library would have been well served to have implemented this years ago and would have realized financial gains, reduction in the access to information for many, and provided better service to the community through greater accessibility to the library collection.
Fines are not a source of revenue, they are expenses and a drain on staff hours.
Joyce Fischer
Queen Creek, Arizona
Former SMPL Librarian
Save the logo, change is not always good
Keep the logo as it is. Another reason among others is the cost. If the county has that kind of money, then please lower my ridiculous property tax and quit wasting it on non-essential things. People are hurting from inflation and every dime you spend comes from us.
The county should consider that, rather than spending $75,000 on something that you would pay for when you have a lot of extra money. The only person that will benefit is the person you are giving the money to. The school district.
I would bet that most of the people in Santa Maria could care less about the ship and unless someone stirs up a problem then it would not have become an issue. Please think about the people you are taking money from. Change is not always good.
Peggy Weyant
Santa Maria
