Letters to the Editor: Vintners fourth wine bid proposal; We are at a crossroads;

Vintners fourth wine bid proposal
The Santa Barbara Vintners have spent two years and undisclosed funds trying to craft a Business Improvement District (BID).
The good news is their latest proposal – 1% assessment on all California Direct to Consumer sales -- has dropped two of their more objectionable suggestions -- using BID funds to market to the trade without assessing trade sales and using BID funds for advocacy.
The bad news is they are proposing to use 46.5% or $465,000 of the BID funds for “Salaries, Overhead & Reserve.”
The other bad news is the Vintners are trying to force wineries who have chosen not to join the Vintners to assess their consumers 1% of their wine sales for the Vintners' benefit. There are 270 +/- bonded wineries in Santa Barbara County.
The Vintners’ website lists 78 members. The BID statute uses the weighted vote of consumer sales for voting which means the 20 or so large wineries will decide this issue for all 250 wineries.
One would hope that the 20 or so large wineries would think long and hard before using their weighted vote to compel the 192 wineries who have not voluntarily joined the Vintners to assess their customers 1% of their wine sales for the Vintners’ benefit.
Stephen Pepe
Lompoc
We are at a crossroads
We are at a crucial time in the history of our nation. The ideals we believe in are threatened as never before, and we can lose what our Founding Fathers gave their all for. It is that serious.
Democracy is an experiment, an idea, a way of life. For others, in many countries, it is still a dream. They look to us to see if this way of life, this freedom to be all we can be, can endure.
It will only continue if we are all willing to get involved and make it happen.
We need to examine and reexamine our values. What do we really stand for? Not just words, but in our hearts.
When we hear that which we know in our hearts is untrue, we must stand up to those lies and speak our truth. When we see injustice and bigotry, we must call them by their rightful names and when we hear that a deadly virus will just go away and that our leading medical professionals and scientists don't know what they are talking about, then it is past time for action.
Simple, but important, things we can all do even during a pandemic:
1) Study the candidates for the coming election and ask ourselves is this who I want to represent my country?
- Do these people have integrity, have they proven their honesty? Do they show respect for others?
- Will they do the job for which they are elected or will they neglect their obligations because of self interests?
- Are they interested in our future or are they only interested in power for themselves, can they be trusted? Do they care about our nation?
2) Talk it up with our families, friends and neighbors; listen.
3) Register to vote, and help others to vote also; voting is your most powerful tool in a democracy, it is your voice.
4) Write letters to the editor of the local papers. Be creative and get involved in any way that is your way.
5) Pray. People of all faiths or no faith can send positive energy out into the world, and it matters.
We are all needed. Let's make this the best country we can imagine, one we want to pass on to our children and grandchildren, and future generations.
We are the custodians of freedom and democracy. Let us not fail in this privilege and responsibility.
Eileen Ramos
Nipomo
Experience shows flaws in mail delivery
I agree with those who predict that mass mail-in ballots will be a disaster because of my following experiences:
In the early 1970s, my military husband and I lived in Albuquerque, New Mexico but voted absentee in California, which was our legal residence. Sometime after we mailed our ballots we were surprised to find them back in our mailbox. The U.S. Postal Service delivered our ballots back to us instead of to our polling place in California. The postmaster apologized when we brought it to his attention. Unfortunately, the deadline for absentee ballots was past.
More recently, on Aug. 6, we received a letter marked "Return to Sender, Unable to Forward." We did not recall sending this letter but obviously we had. It was postmarked 22 JAN 2019. Obviously, some mail gets lost.
Enola Curtis
Lompoc
Only concern is himself
The reason Trump said that COVID-19 would not do much damage and would flow away is because he wants people to believe as long as he's President everything is under control. Othewise, it would be a reflection on him. In private, he said the virus was dangerous and airborne, yet he never told the people to wear a mask.
Concern for the people? I think not.
Leaders lead by example, and he is a poor example. His only concern is himself and his image.
Susan Pardo
Santa Maria
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!