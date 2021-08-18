Vote no on the recall
If you voted last November, you are about to get another ballot in the mail. The reason your tax dollars are going to pay the tens of millions of dollars this particular election will cost is simple: there is a fanatical minority of people in this country who have joined a cult dedicated to ending the experiment in representative democracy that started here 245 years ago.
The idea that the majority of people should decide the direction the country takes is what this rabid minority is working to destroy. This kind of thing has happened in many countries over many centuries. The methods and motives have almost always been the same, as has the fact that it is always a ruthless minority that is taking power.
This was true in ancient times, and it was true in Russia, Italy, Germany, China, Cambodia and on and on. This time in this place the insurgents are not coming (at least so far) with guns. They are coming with lies, and they are backed by people with unlimited resources, and internet and media outlets with universal reach, and the original sins of our Constitution, which favored a rich, white, male minority.
If you think any of this is exaggeration, you look at what Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate are doing. They oppose any legislation that aims to help people who are not rich.
If you do not vote no on the recall ballot you are about to receive, you will hand the power of the most populous state in the Union to this minority. Should they win here and something should happen to one of our U.S. Senators, Mitch McConnell will once again rule, and all progress will stop.
Since 2016 every election has been the most important ever. That is still true and will be true for some time. Please, vote no on the recall.
Earl Frounfelter
Santa Maria
Time to get serious about climate emergency
There are good reasons why the climate emergency is topping the news these days. Among many global disasters, the Dixie fire is now the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. The latest IPCC report calls our current situation “Code red for humanity.”
This is a make-or-break moment where, here in America, we have a very small window of opportunity to take large strides toward the goal of moving from fossil fuels to renewable energy. That process begins with President Biden’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure programs, starting with the bipartisan legislation that just passed in the Senate and, most importantly, the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.
The goal of the budget reconciliation bill is to invest in both material and "human infrastructure" programs, that will green the economy, address climate disruption, and put us on a path to net zero emissions by 2050. The challenge is to keep centrist Democrats from trying to water down the reconciliation bill, as Republicans try to run out the clock.
The period from now through October will be crucial in generating a groundswell of citizen action: meeting with your congressional representatives, writing letters-to-the-editor, and collectively sending the unambiguous message to Congress that failure is not an option in addressing the climate emergency.
Ted Hamilton
Santa Maria
Please help save Santa Maria raceway
Another small town California race track is being forced to shut down. A petition has been started through change.org (Save Santa Maria Raceway) and has more than 8,000 and growing fast, but every signature counts.
Please take a moment to sign and help try to save a local historical race track that has been in this community over 50 years.
Stacy Dearinger
Pismo Beach
Casting a vote for Larry Elder
Guess what? Sept. 14 is my 95th birthday and I am asking each of you to go and vote to remove Newsom from office.
Are you ready to hear how many names, I'm not calling them candidates as that would be misinforming, are on the ballot? There will be 46 names, mostly to confuse you. This could be considered a "smoke screen".
Of these, 10 candidates are listed as "No Party Preference". Is that how they would run this state if they garnered a vote? You don't need to know what my plans are?
And why was Larry Elder's name not going to be on the ballot? Was it because his name and his conservative politics shot his name to the top of the list and the secretary of state kicked his name off the ballot and a court hearing got his name back on the list?
Here is a quote from Larry Elder: "The question is not which party has my back, but which party can get government off our backs so that we might all realize our God-given capabilities."
And that my friends is why I am using my God-given right to cast my vote for Larry Elder feeling confident he will restore California to the Golden State.
Do your part.
Save America, vote for our country.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
