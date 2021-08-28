What is the point of the vaccine?
Amidst the constant barrage of fearful COVID "statistics" comes the promise that universal vaccination will "save millions of lives" and "stop the spread" of this virus. But is that true?
Let's ask The Science.
“Are the vaccines safe? Will vaccination save lives?”
Maybe. According to The Science a single vaccinated person may be saving one life. Their own. Maybe. Assuming they're healthy. Otherwise the vaccine could adversely affect them, even kill them. (To date, death by vaccine is rare.)
“But the vaccine will help stop the spread of the disease, right?”
How? According to The Science those vaccinated can still get the disease and can still spread it. So, logically, relaxing precautions for the vaccinated may actually increase the infection rate.
“So, what's the point of the vaccine?”
Good question, and one debated by those who embrace The Science. Even those who support vaccination acknowledge the long-term side effects of the minimally tested vaccines are yet uncharted. However the inoculated may have a shorter period in which they are spreaders of the disease.
"So what’s the point?"
Since The Science continues to answer "I don't know" to the aforementioned queries, two questions remain: Who is pushing for a universal vaccination and why?
Sean Landers
Santa Maria
Editor's Note: According to the Centers for Disease Control, studies show that COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting COVID-19. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine will also help keep you from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.
