Letters to the Editor: Where do we go from here?; A tale of a town

Where do we go from here?
Some of the most insidious effects of Donald Trump's presidency have been his negative influence on the rules of law, caused by his behavior against all norms of decency, honesty, and integrity.
His present outlandish behavior toward the results of the election, which both Republicans and Democrats testify as being orderly, legal and honest, should be considered sedition. His overt speeches, and tweets are promoting civil disobedience, and rebellion against the government. He is pushing America into another civil war with his hateful rhetoric, lies, and illogical behavior. How can anyone state that Trump loves America, when he is doing everything in his power to destroy it?
How can any Christians, especially Catholics and Christian fundamentalists idolize a man just because he is anti-abortion, with his proven adultery, his cruel separation of Hispanic children from their parents, his continual support of right-wing groups of bigots, and thousands of lies to the American people, while spinning countless false conspiracy theories to aggrandize himself and substantiate his detrimental ideas?
This nation has experienced the crumbling of a host of Democratic norms and ideals as Trump’s behaviors have initiated a soft autocratic state. We are as divided now as we were prior to the Civil War, and as divided as Germany was when 50% of the civilians of that nation sided with the populist Adolf Hitler, and his racist, autocratic regime. And now amidst our existential pandemic threat, he is driving by, and applauding the Proud Boys, a racist group, on his way to play his 800th round of golf.
It has been said that millions of people cannot be wrong, but that was said of countless nations now ruled by dictators.
It is now time to give Joe Biden, an honest man with integrity and honesty who honors the rules of law and the historical norms and ideals of a decent, and honorable government, a chance to cool down the heated rhetoric and lead us back to normalcy.
J.G. Piatt,
Santa Ynez
A tale of a town
A developer wants to build as many as 11 homes on a one-and-a-half acre lot in Los Alamos, with access from a quiet road that is less accustomed to vehicular traffic than to walkers and joggers, dog walkers and children on bikes, and parents with infants in strollers.
The county planning department is in the process of granting the developer’s request for access from this road even while two other possibilities would be less problematic. If allowed, the community’s enjoyment of this section of road would be significantly influenced by a considerable increase in vehicular traffic and this impact would be unmitigable.
The county planning department has not taken sufficient account of the one-lane bottleneck at the end of this road that, with greatly expanded vehicular traffic, is more likely to result in accident and injury. To this, add the transportation planning supervisor’s complacent remark that the county need not be concerned with accident and injury here because “Liability is covered by design immunity as long as we follow adopted county/federal standards and guidelines.”
Further, this supervisor woefully underestimated the increase in road traffic arising from an additional 11 homes and from the draw resulting from widening the road.
The planning department has zigged and zagged on its commitment to hearing concerns of the town’s residents in a forum that could make a decision that would have weight in the deliberations of the county’s planning commissioners. And, mystifyingly, the planning department sees no need for a traffic study that would require it to justify its contested estimates.
Many townsfolk have spoken up in favor of a change of access road to one of the other two possibilities and there is concern about the planned density of the development. The first issue could be resolved if the developer was willing to compromise and request a design exception.
We look forward to being able to speak up in a forum that would allow residents a say in the outcome of a project that could have major consequences for our wonderful little town.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
