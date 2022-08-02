Winning more than the lottery
I recently bought several Mega Million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them, but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion I was ready to win.
I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize.
Then I imagined how to spend the money! I’d lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I love my mobile home. A new car? Well my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I am perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
Last night, the evening of the drawing, I purposefully didn’t look at my tickets. I wanted to fall asleep envisioning a world where I supported kind, loving, people and positive causes. I had sweet dreams.
This morning, while having my coffee, the radio announced that the winning ticket was purchased in Illinois. For a second I was actually shocked that they didn’t say my state. After all, the winning ticket must still be in my wallet, right?
Now, after taking in reality, I laugh and realize I have everything I need: the love of family, friends and pets; my health; my home in a supportive community; my healthy old car; and enough money to provide for my basic needs. I look out the window as the sun peaks through the morning fog. My 17 year-old dog snores at my side. I grin and realize I truly have won.
Ethel Landers
Arroyo Grande
Right to choose goes beyond abortion issue
The Supreme Court's overturn of Roe v. Wade goes much beyond the abortion issue, it defeats our right of choice (free-will), establishes church over state (back to Papal control and Inquisition?), and sets up another civil war.
Especially, for so-called Christians, where did Christ force his religion on others – even prostitutes? Even Satan cannot force his evil on others, but can only use his hate, lies and deception, and attack vulnerable humans to spread his destructive evil as is happening today, in taking America down.
SCOTUS removed national abortion protection, which leads to half of America’s states losing their womens' right to choose which, in reality, extends beyond abortion. Has our “American experiment” ended, or failed, for half of Americans?
Apparently, for those in half the states, it’s now church over state, which our Founding Fathers fought. No wonder there’s fear that more Americans will be forced, against their choices, in other issues such as gay rights, especially, by the Bible thumpers.
The American split is critical and dangerous – perhaps, even deadly. “Divided we fall”. Already, we see repercussions of the hateful divide (to violence), permeation of lies and spins, and attacks on our own people, institutions, values, and democracy by Trump supporters.
Is America heading to civil war again to take over our free-will? The “Final War” between good and evil is taking America down. This is only another reason why elections are so important in this “off” year. Wake up people!
Donald Jones
Santa Maria