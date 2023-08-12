The Orcutt 14U All-Stars won the 14U Babe Ruth World Series Saturday in Virginia.
Tournament MVP Ryan Aparicio drove in three runs, Defensive Player of the Tournament Mason Majewski pitched five solid innings and Orcutt beat Eagle Pass, Texas 7-1 for the championship.
Orcutt went 7-0 at the Babe Ruth 14U World Series. Mason Anderson went 3-for-3 for the locals in the title game.
The locals scored twice in the bottom of the second inning Saturday then broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the third. Orcutt scored its first run of the game on an Aparicio ground out in the second, then Majewski singled in the eventual winning run.
Anderson singled in the first Orcutt run of the third then Aparicio doubled home two more. Another run scored on an error.
Majewski plated Anderson with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth with the final Orcutt run.
The Eagle Pass run came in the fourth.
Orcutt pitchers yielded a total of nine runs in the tournament, and Majewski and Kamron Walker delivered on the mound for the locals Saturday. Majewski, the starter, gave up one run on three hits in his five innings, and Walker blanked Eagle Pass on two hits over the last two innings.
Orcutt racked up 12 hits Saturday. Besides Anderson's three hits, Connor Chanley had two, and Aparicio, Walker, Majewski, Robbie Roemling, Santana Covarrubias, Cristiano Concalves and Nolan Roberts all had one. Aparicio and Roemling were named the co-Offensive Players of the Tournament.
The 7-0 World Series showing completed a 19-2 run for the Orcutt All-Stars. Orcutt went 6-1 en route to winning the state tournament and 6-1 en route to winning the Pacific Southwest Regional Tournament to qualify for the World Series.
Orcutt players included Roemling, Majewski, Anderson, Chanley, Walker, Aparicio, Concalves, Covarrubias, Roberts, Ashton Bluem, Dom Nevarez, Carter Amaya, Daniel Tovar, Jacob Rodriguez and Aaden Roberson.
The coaching staff included manager Mike Roberson, and coaches Tony Bluem, Ryan Walker and Matt Majewski.