Orcutt Academy seniors graduate at drive-in theater

Drive-in theaters are becoming extinct across the nation, but Orcutt Academy High School opened a new one for one night only Friday to screen a special feature — the graduation of 130 seniors, who watched the video with their families from cars parked on the field.

The drive-in theater-style graduation was requested by the Class of 2020 as their school's response to social distancing mandates aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.

Each graduate was allowed one vehicle containing no more than five people, who had to remain inside the vehicles that had to be parked at least 6 feet apart.

“We have learned this year just how quickly our world is changing and the importance of being ready to adjust to an adverse situation at a moment’s notice,” Principal Rhett Carter said on the video. “I truly believe that Class of 2020 was meant to take on this current trial.

“These seniors have proven that not only are they capable of adjusting to unforeseen adversity with resilience, but that they are also equipped to help others to resolve problems and face the adversity head-on.”

Carter noted 46 of the graduates plan to attend a four-year university, while 71 are enrolling in a community college. Four are joining the military, and nine are going straight into the workforce.

He said 54 of the graduates received a scholarship, with the amount awarded totaling $413,775.

The video shown at the impromptu drive-in was created over a month’s time and included such commencement activities as an exchange of flags by seniors and foreign exchange students and the changing of tassels.