Orcutt American Little League cancels 2020 season

Orcutt American Little League has cancelled its 2020 season.

The league board issued the announcement on the league's Facebook page Thursday night.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, "....we currently have no foreseeable timetable for when our county will allow youth baseball activities in groups to resume," the statement said.

At press time, OALL was the only area Little League that had a status report.

Joe Nightingale School is the league's home site.

"We ... have no guarantee of when practices would be allowed at city field and parks, and no timetable of when we would be allowed to use the OA fields at Joe Nightingale School," the statement said. "As time continues to pass with no defined date for activities to resume, we feel it has become increasingly unlikely that a season and all the logistics that go with it could be re-started this summer."

The statement read, "So after MUCH consideration and difficult discussions, we as a board have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Orcutt American baseball season. It has been hard for us to move on from this season and feel deeply saddened for the lost opportunity for ALL our kids to play baseball this season.

"We wish our 12-year-olds a bright future as they move on to Babe Ruth and look forward to the 20201 Little League season for our returning players."

The statement says that the league will not give registration refunds.

"....the majority of registration funds were spent on uniforms, operating expenses, equipment, field improvements, snack bar supplies and other necessary costs of starting the 2020 season," the announcement said.