Orcutt American Little League cancels 2020 season

Orcutt American Little League has cancelled its 2020 season.
The league board issued the announcement on the league's Facebook page Thursday night.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, "....we currently have no foreseeable timetable for when our county will allow youth baseball activities in groups to resume," the statement said.
At press time, OALL was the only area Little League that had a status report.
Joe Nightingale School is the league's home site.
"We ... have no guarantee of when practices would be allowed at city field and parks, and no timetable of when we would be allowed to use the OA fields at Joe Nightingale School," the statement said. "As time continues to pass with no defined date for activities to resume, we feel it has become increasingly unlikely that a season and all the logistics that go with it could be re-started this summer."
The statement read, "So after MUCH consideration and difficult discussions, we as a board have made the decision to cancel the 2020 Orcutt American baseball season. It has been hard for us to move on from this season and feel deeply saddened for the lost opportunity for ALL our kids to play baseball this season.
"We wish our 12-year-olds a bright future as they move on to Babe Ruth and look forward to the 20201 Little League season for our returning players."
The statement says that the league will not give registration refunds.
"....the majority of registration funds were spent on uniforms, operating expenses, equipment, field improvements, snack bar supplies and other necessary costs of starting the 2020 season," the announcement said.
Apparently Brees is unwilling to think that any of his black teammates, or anyone else for that matter, envision something entirely different from what he sees when that anthem plays.
"We are a non-profit entity that provides the opportunity for families to sell raffle tickets to recover the costs of registration."
The statement said families can provide their registration record with the league's tax ID for families' 2020 taxes as a write-off.
The statement said questions about 2020 season registration fees and league expenditures can be sent to orcuttamericanbaseballleague@gmail.com.
The Orcutt American Astros won the Major Division of the Elks Valley Little League championship last June.
061019 SM City LL Championship 07.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 01.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 02.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 03.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 04.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 05.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 06.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 08.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 09.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 10.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 11.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 12.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 13.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 14.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 15.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 16.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 17.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 18.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 19.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 20.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 21.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 22.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 23.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 24.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 25.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 26.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 27.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 28.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 29.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 30.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 31.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 32.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 33.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 34.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 35.jpg
061019 SM City LL Championship 36.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 006.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 022.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 005.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 004.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 017.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 012.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 001.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 003.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 007.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 008.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 010.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 011.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 013.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 014.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 015.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 016.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 018.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 019.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 020.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 021.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 023.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 024.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 009.jpg
060816 Orcutt LL 002.jpg
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!