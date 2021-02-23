Orcutt Union, Lompoc Unified districts to welcome back K-6 students next month

Elementary students in the Orcutt Union and Lompoc Unified school districts will be permitted to return to partial in-person instruction beginning the week of March 8, nearly a year after the initial COVID-19 shutdown.

Orcutt Union will launch a hybrid learning model for K-6 students whose families wish to return to campus at the beginning of the third trimester on March 9, with two cohorts of students on campus within a staggered schedule, Superintendent Holly Edds said.

In this model, each cohort for grades 1-6 will learn on campus two days a week, and the two kindergarten cohorts will be split between mornings and afternoons four days of the week, with Monday designated as a distance learning day for all students. Different grade levels will be brought back gradually over a two-week period, according to district plans.

While some logistical unknows remain, such as who will cover the $82,000 cost of weekly COVID-19 testing for students, district officials said they are ready to proceed with reopening for the benefit of students.

"We look forward to having students back on our campuses; they are the reason we chose this profession and we can't wait to see them in person," Edds said.

Lompoc Unified also will gradually bring back K-6 students on March 8, with a similar structure of two days on campus and three days remotely, but students will also have the option of distance learning one full day with four half days of either afternoon or morning learning on campus.

"Even though it will be different than traditional school, having kids on campus and learning in classrooms is a huge step in the right direction," Superintendent Trevor McDonald said.