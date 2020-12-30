Oscar Rojas joins Yale

Though his final season at Lompoc was cut short due to the pandemic, Lompoc's Oscar Rojas still achieved a lifelong dream: The right-handed pitcher signed with Yale in the Ivy League.
Rojas struck out 11 and threw a three-hitter in what turned out to be the last Lompoc home game of his career in a 5-1 win over rival Cabrillo on March 6. The season was suspended about a week later and eventually canceled. Rojas carried a 4.50 grade point average at Lompoc High and won 23 games from his freshman campaign to a truncated senior season.
