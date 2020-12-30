You are the owner of this article.
Oscar Rojas joins Yale
Senior Spotlight series allows us to shine a light on the struggle and the triumph
Lompoc senior Oscar Rojas was accepted to Yale, where he'll also play baseball for the Bulldogs. 

Though his final season at Lompoc was cut short due to the pandemic, Lompoc's Oscar Rojas still achieved a lifelong dream: The right-handed pitcher signed with Yale in the Ivy League.

Rojas struck out 11 and threw a three-hitter in what turned out to be the last Lompoc home game of his career in a 5-1 win over rival Cabrillo on March 6. The season was suspended about a week later and eventually canceled. Rojas carried a 4.50 grade point average at Lompoc High and won 23 games from his freshman campaign to a truncated senior season.

