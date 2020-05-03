Our View: Getting the news you need

We’ve had seemingly endless weeks of COVID-19 restrictions and human challenges, then last week we reminded folks that California and other western states are in the grip of what scientists are calling a mega-drought.

And because California is where everything that can happen probably will happen, we are now moving into yet another wildfire season. It could be another bad year.

All of which makes California a pick-‘em state, as in you pick the disaster and we’ll likely be in the middle of it, any and all of which will require Californians to have reliable information — on multiple fronts — to stay safe in the worst of times.

We're the news source that provides that sort of information, day in and day out, joining hundreds of other newspapers around the state whose mission it is to help readers survive whatever type of crisis California is going through.

We’re still fully involved in the battle against COVID-19, but that is showing signs of easing up, at least a little, perhaps enough to get parts of the California economy back in action.

Like it or not, we also have to be fully prepared for a wildfire season that experts say could be similar to the past few years, which have been the most destructive in state history.