Our View: Hearing Mother's message

It is a strange Earth Day, a time when humans presume to be the most powerful entities on the planet, only to be confronted with a tiny virus that mankind is struggling to defeat.
The official theme for Earth Day 2020 is “climate action.” And based on how the climate is changing, plans to slow or stop those changes represent a huge challenge.
Given the situation Earth and mankind find themselves in today, one is compelled to wonder if we will be up to the challenge.
Most scientists believe climate change is still the No.1 threat to humanity, even as COVID-19 is killing people by the tens of thousands worldwide. The fact is that, assuming human ingenuity wins the battle over this pandemic, there remains the issue of solving the climate puzzle, then having the will and courage to take steps many experts believe are necessary to save our planet.
It would be more accurate to say save humanity, because as the human toll from this virus continues to climb, people stay indoors and we don’t travel as much, specific areas of the environment are seeing marked improvements.
Residents of India’s capital city, New Delhi, are able to see the snowy crowns of the Himalayas in the distance, which for almost everyone alive there today is a first.
Aerial images of the Venice canals are strikingly clear. Before the virus lockdown, those waterways were virtual mud pits. Now, the bottom is clearly visible, and dolphins can be seen swimming through the city.
Major metro areas across the United States are experiencing the cleanest air they’ve had in years, and wild animals, sensing the absence of the usual crush of people, wander through city streets.
Makes a person wonder if COVID-19 is Mother Nature’s way of showing us what Earth’s environment could be, given the sensible strategy with regard to how and what kind of energy we use.
Energy is how Earth Day got its start, and it happened right down the coast from us in 1969 when an oil platform in the Santa Barbara Channel sprang a serious leak, dumping crude oil along South County beaches.
The resulting images of people trying to save marine life made a global tour within hours, getting the attention of environmentalists and policy makers, who collaborated on the first Earth Day the following year — making today’s celebration its 50th anniversary.
So much has been accomplished in the intervening half-century to clean up the environment, progress that now is in danger of being pushed aside. The pushers seem not to care about the actual future of the planet and its inhabitants, in exchange for some manifestation of instant gratification.
Interest in saving Earth seems to be cyclical, working as a function of mankind’s wants and needs. In some cycles, the emphasis is on taking steps to clean our air and water. The present cycle seems to be to sweep away those steps.
In a real way, those of us living here on the Central Coast have some major advantages when it comes to energy opportunities. This region has all the requisite ingredients to produce electric power from sun and/or wind. We also have excellent proximity to an almost unlimited supply of fresh water, if we are willing to make the effort to remove salt from the Pacific.
Perhaps skeptics don’t see what the burning of fossil fuels is doing to our air, just as so many refused to acknowledge the approach of a pandemic.
