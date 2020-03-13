🎣 Cachuma Lake fishing report: Good with the reel? You cod do better! 🎣

- We are a little late with the fishing report this week. We will try to have these reports up at the beginning of each week -
Here is the Cachuma Lake fishing report for the week ending March 8. All information and photos are made available by the Cachuma Lake Marina, so be sure to check them out for more information and fishing tips before you head out.
Have fun and be safe in, on or around the water. 🏞️
Date - Name - Hometown Fish Caught Location Bait
5-Mar - Ron Delgadillo - Santa Barbara - 16" Smallmouth - The Wall - 5" Senko
5-Mar - Ginny Tabor - Sacramento - 1Lb Bass - Cachuma Bay - Roboworm Dropshot
5-Mar - Korak Crystal - Simi Valley - 3 1/2 Lb Catfish - Boat - Worm
5-Mar - Chris Thompson - Santa Ynez - 1Lb Bass - Island - Lure
7-Mar - Luis Caldonas - Santa Maria - Large Mouth Bass - Boat - Shaky Head
7-Mar - Daniel Cerin - Santa Barbara - 3 1/2 Lb. bass - Boat - PowerBait worm
7-Mar - Mark Cota - Rancho Cucamonga - Largemouth Bass - Little Cachuma - Yum Plastic Shad
