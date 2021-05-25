Reynolds, who's qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials, won the 200-yard IM at the Mountain League Finals after setting the league record in the prelims. He also won the 100-yard free and helped the Warriors take second in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.
Reynolds will be swimming at the Olympic Trials next week.
