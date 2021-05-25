Mountain and Ocean League Swim Finals
Buy Now

Righetti's Parker Reynolds prepares to swim in the 200 IM during Thursday's Mountain League Finals. Reynolds won the race by about 12 seconds.

Reynolds, who's qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials, won the 200-yard IM at the Mountain League Finals after setting the league record in the prelims. He also won the 100-yard free and helped the Warriors take second in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.

Reynolds will be swimming at the Olympic Trials next week.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments