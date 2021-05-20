Righetti High junior Parker Reynolds will be swimming at the U.S. Olympic Trials in a couple weeks, vying for a spot to compete for his country in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

On Thursday, though, Reynolds was competing for his high school.

High level swimmers with realistic Olympic goals typically don't compete for high school teams, especially so close to the trials. And Reynolds hadn't competed for his high school before this week's prelims.

There he set a league record in the 200-yard individual medley. Reynolds won the 200 IM at Thursday's Mountain League Finals at Arroyo Grande High, missing out on breaking the league record he set on Tuesday.

Reynolds won the 200 IM in 1:53.41, as San Luis Obispo's Emory Campbell finished second in 2:05.89. Reynolds set the league record with a 1:52.07 on Tuesday. Reynolds also won the 100-yard free in 48.27, 68 hundredths of a second in front of San Luis Obispo's Lucas Koch.

Reynolds, a Santa Maria Swim Club member, qualified for the U.S. Trials in the 1,500 and 800 freestyles in 2019.

Arroyo Grande High won the team title with 536.5 points, ahead of second-place SLO, which finished with 504 points. Righetti was third with 389, Paso Robles finished fourth 289.5, Morro Bay was fifth with 172 and Nipomo finished sixth with 126 points.

On the girls side, SLO won with 555.5 points, Arroyo Grande was second with 376 and Paso Robles was third with 345. Righetti's girls were fourth with 293.5 points, Morro Bay was fifth with 263 points and Nipomo was fifth with 252 points.