Part II: 'I think as a community we should expect more'

Justin Bronson, who has coached and taught at Righetti High School for about 10 years, is hoping to make progress on an issue he's seen in the Santa Maria Valley.
But his work isn't just beginning.
Bronson has long been working to provide more athletic opportunities for those middle school students in the area.
Recently, Bronson developed a youth wrestling program that consisted of a partnership between high school coaches who would offer their services to local junior highs for a league that was free of charge for students. Still, there was resistance from area school districts to help get the program off the ground. Bronson eventually had to work outside the school districts to get the league off the ground.
"Since we couldn't get the blessing to run this under the school districts themselves, I was able to get California State Wrestling to co-sponsor our league," Bronson said. "So we had insurance to work off of and all the kids that year were gifted a USA Wrestling membership, which is about a $60 value per kid. We had about $5,000 worth of insurance to run the league two years ago.
"I know those kids were excited about it. Our first league meet we had about 50 kids, which is small, but it's a starting point. Those kids were excited to represent their schools. We want them to be proud of where they're from and what they're representing."
What are the challenges?
Bronson, who wrestled at the University of Minnesota, said about 280 students signed up for wrestling in the most recent high school season in Santa Maria.
Clearly, Bronson said, there was a growing interest in wrestling. But, most students had no wrestling experience before entering high school. A junior high league would rectify that while also adding other tangible benefits to students.
But would adding such a league require extensive funding and work hours that aren't there? Not really, Bronson says.
All he needs is space and the partnership between junior high schools and current high school coaches would basically take care of the rest. But there was some resistance within local school districts into actually getting the league off the ground.
"The challenges they run into are space and then it comes down to adding something new or something that they're unfamiliar with," Bronson said. "Maybe they're not interested in adding something because it's going to be work for their staff, for example."
And the fact that Santa Maria has various districts complicates things. There's Santa Maria Bonita, Orcutt Union School District and Guadalupe Union School District that all feed into the Santa Maria Joint Union School District. Many areas have one unified school district.
What's the solution?
Bronson feels there are three sports that would be easily implemented to form traditional junior high leagues in the Santa Maria Valley: wrestling, track and field and cross country. Those sports are primed candidates due to their low cost of entry and they all allow dozens of kids to compete at each meet.
"The three sports can really open doors for things in my opinion, "Bronson said. "Take cross country, which is only offered at McKenzie and Fesler from what I could find. Kids literally need shoes, that's it."
And Bronson feels that overblown athletic programs are a problematic. He believes the focus should be on getting kids involved, so they develop a sense of pride in their schools.
"You don't want to see programs become a year-round thing," he said. "You want kids to be engaged. If you can get a kid engaged in something at school, that's outstanding."
The three sports are an example of that mind-set. In wrestling, dozens of kids can compete at meets, same as cross country or track and field. In court sports, Bronson notes, only a handful of kids will compete in games. In basketball, for instance, five to eight kids will play.
"Cross country provides an opportunity to compete," Bronson said. "You can run as many people that show up on a day for a cross country meet. That's a no-brainer."
Bronson says that most area high school wrestling programs have experienced head coaches that could help grow the sport at the junior high level.
"We'd just put a mat at that particular school," Bronson said. "And we just want to start something that could be successful. If we can get four out of the eight schools one year, then go up to five, six or seven, we could roll that out in a year with no issues. We were set to roll that out until we were told space was an issue."
All those sports are also coed sports, open to both boys and girls who want to compete. Adding those three sports would still just be a start. Many other elementary districts in the area and state offer comprehensive athletic programs.
In Fresno Unified, for instance, there are four sports seasons a year: girls volleyball, football, cross country, golf and water polo in the first quarter; boys basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer and wrestling in the second; girls basketball and baseball in the third and boys volleyball, softball, tennis and track in the fourth quarter. Each junior high in that district has an athletic director and 75-80% of coaches are on site.
Anthony Morales, a Fresno County native and the new athletic director at Pioneer Valley, says getting kids involved in sports, or any extra programs, at a younger age benefits everybody.
"It helps with families and it gives those young children something to look forward to," Morales said. "In the classroom, teachers can hang that little carrot over their kids' heads. 'If you can't do this in school, you can't go to football practice.' Even with high school coaches it helps them getting to know the kids. That's going to be their high school athlete eventually, even if they're in the fourth grade. They'll eventually feed into your high school, so why not make that connection when they're a fourth grader instead of waiting into ninth grade."
What can you do?
There's an issue and a potential solution. But is there anything students or parents can do to see if schools and districts can implement these changes? Bronson say there certainly is and the coronavirus pandemic has made it easier for people to have a voice.
"I think parents need to expect more," Bronson said. "I think as a community we should expect more than a kid to go to school, learn, get sent home with homework and be done. Schools are places of learning well after the final bell rings.
"This is a great community with so many good things going on, but how are we missing out on something that is a staple in the rest of the country, which is junior high sports."
Bronson has already tried his hand at improving the situation by meeting with principals and district administrators. He says now is the time for a 'bottom-up' approach, with students and parents requesting, or perhaps, demanding more extracurricular activities.
"Parents have a voice, a very large voice in education," Bronson said. "Right now, all the school board meetings now are virtual. It's easier to have your voice heard because you can speak at a board meeting from your home. When schools hear that there's a voice demanding something, they are going to try their best to accommodate."
If some momentum is built in adding these programs, Bronson says he can run a Valley wrestling league in "a heartbeat. He assumes there are others who could run cross country or track programs.
"The biggest thing is letting the schoolboard members or administrators know that we expect more," Bronson said. "It's in their best interests because we spend an incredible amount of money on correcting problems. Getting those kids engaged in something positive, which for me is sports, that's going to create more value than anything you can do trying to fix a problem later on."
Darien Langley, St. Joseph to UC Davis
High School: St. Joseph
Height: 5-8
Weight: 150
Class: 2021
Offers (2):
- Army
- UC DAVIS (SIGNED)
Langley had originally committed to Army, but flipped in November to stay closer to home amid the pandemic.
Langley is one of the area's top play-makers at receiver and running back and is a game-breaking return man.
He said, "I see myself playing running back or slot receiver. Although, it is up to the coaches on where I play. I do not have a set position as of right now."
Langley said of making his college choice official Wednesday: "I’m truly blessed to be able to get an opportunity to play at the next level thanks to UC Davis and their coaching staff. I’m more than excited to attend Davis and perform for them.
"I’d like to thank my family, coaches, trainers, and, most importantly, God."
Thomas Cole, SLO High to UCLA
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-7
Weight: 260
Class: 2021
Offers (21):
- UCLA (SIGNED)
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Northwestern
- SMU
- Baylor
- UNLV
- Northern Arizona
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Cal
- Michigan State
- Washington State
- Kansas State
- Yale
- Princeton
- Utah
- Colorado
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- Arizona State
Cole picked UCLA from his 21 offers, with Michigan, Virginia and Northwestern also showing major interest.
Thomas projects as an offensive tackle for Chip Kelly and the Bruins, though he was a dynamic play-maker on the defensive line at San Luis Obispo. Cole was listed as a four-star according to 247 Sports and had a three-star composite rating.
#8Clap 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏— UCLA Football (@UCLAFootball) December 16, 2020
Give it up for Thomas Cole!#GoBruins | @ThomasCole_SLO pic.twitter.com/ZaLdVPJb6i
Christian Jones, SLO High to San Diego State
High School: San Luis Obispo
Height: 6-9
Weight: 295
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
- San Jose State
- San Diego State (SIGNED)
- University of San Diego
Somehow, the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Cole wasn't even the biggest lineman from his own school to sign with an FBS program Wednesday.
Jones is a giant human at 6-foot-9 and approximately 300 pounds. Jones also had offers from San Jose State and the University of San Diego, opting with the Aztecs. He clearly has the frame and the size to play an offensive tackle position at the DI level and the Aztecs will certainly give him that opportunity.
Jones has NFL size right now and it will be fascinating to see how SDSU works with him at this level and where this football career takes him over the next four years.
@CJonesSLOHS helped a San Luis Obispo team go 10-2 while putting up some impressive offensive numbers, including 390.0 yards per game & 38.3 points per game. Look for Christian and the Tigers to have the same results when they kick off in the spring 2021! pic.twitter.com/e7mJu6xQfT— San Diego State Football (@AztecFB) December 16, 2020
Assani Berkeley, Mission Prep to San Jose State
Welcome to Spartan Nation, Assani Berkeley ⚔️— San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) December 16, 2020
🔹 Wide Receiver
🔹 @BerkeleyAssani #BusinessDeci21on | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/iSMK6RyXoQ
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-1
Weight: 180
Class: 2021
Offers (5):
- Cal Poly
- San Jose State (SIGNED)
- UC Davis
- UNLV
- Sacramento State
Berkeley, who also attended SLO High before transferring to Mission Prep two years ago, was a basketball standout who found his home on the gridiron. He'll join the Spartans as a receiver.
Berkeley verbally committed to SJSU in August, choosing the Spartans are over offers from Cal Poly, Sacramento State, UC Davis, and UNLV. Berkeley has plus-size and elite athleticism at 6-foot-1. He's an explosive basketball player and has found the ability to take that skill-set over to the football field. Coming from a smaller school in Mission Prep and with an extensive basketball background, it will be intriguing to follow Berkeley's career in San Jose State.
The Royals have shown an ability to prepare guys for the next level, with Patrick Laird blossoming at Cal and eventually the NFL and even Brian Kowall making the team at UCLA as a walk-on.
Carlton Brown III, Mission Prep to Nevada
High School: Mission Prep
Height: 6-6
Weight: 200
Class: 2021
Offers (10):
- Nevada (SIGNED)
- Oregon State
- Fresno State
- Utah State
- UNLV
- San Diego State
- Liberty
- Cal Poly
- Utah
- UC Davis
Brown fits a similar profile to Berkeley, an athlete with good size who thrives on the basketball court. He's all of 6-foot-6 and seems to have a bright future at Nevada, which has shown an ability to produce tight ends with current TE Cole Turner having 44 catches for 550 yards and seven touchdowns in eight games.
Brown picked the Wolf Pack over a bevy of programs, including two Pac-12 offers. The tight end held offers from Oregon State, Utah, Fresno State, Liberty, UC Davis, Cal Poly, San Diego State, UNLV and Utah State.
Welcome to the Pack, Carlton Brown!— Nevada Football (@NevadaFootball) December 16, 2020
🔷 Tight End
🔷 San Luis Obispo, Calif. (Mission Prep HS)
🔷 @CarltonNBrown #BattleBorn21 // #NevadaGrit // #NSD21 pic.twitter.com/UGnUmtZTOD
Deacon Hill, Santa Barbara to Wisconsin
We’re gonna make some magic together, @dhillsb10!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 16, 2020
Welcome to the squad#NSD21 » #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/Ai2BTjBb6r
High School: Santa Barbara High
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Class: 2021
Offers (3):
Wisconsin (SIGNED)
Kansas State
Nevada
Hill may be the prized jewel of the area's recruiting class and he's heading to Madison.
The story of Hill's recruitment is quite special. He started generating major interest amid his sophomore season, eventually landing an offer from Wisconsin. Hill committed early and stuck with the Badgers even as UCLA, which could have, or rather should have, been the frontrunner to land the big QB from the Dons.
Instead, Hill made sure Wisconsin's early interest paid off by signing with the Badgers early Wednesday, becoming the rare QB commit from the area to go directly to the Big Ten.
The Badgers get a big, strong-armed signal-caller in Hill who is more than excited to play at Camp Randall. Hill has shown tremendous leadership with the Dons, leading them to a Channel League title and the final of the CIF-SS Division 8 playoffs last year. He also has been committed to playing out his senior season at SBHS despite that season being in constant jeopardy amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Don't be surprised to see him starting at QB for Wisconsin in a couple years.
