Part II: 'I think as a community we should expect more'
top story
Justin Bronson, who has coached and taught at Righetti High School for about 10 years, is hoping to make progress on an issue he's seen in the Santa Maria Valley.

But his work isn't just beginning.

Bronson has long been working to provide more athletic opportunities for those middle school students in the area.

Recently, Bronson developed a youth wrestling program that consisted of a partnership between high school coaches who would offer their services to local junior highs for a league that was free of charge for students. Still, there was resistance from area school districts to help get the program off the ground. Bronson eventually had to work outside the school districts to get the league off the ground.

"Since we couldn't get the blessing to run this under the school districts themselves, I was able to get California State Wrestling to co-sponsor our league," Bronson said. "So we had insurance to work off of and all the kids that year were gifted a USA Wrestling membership, which is about a $60 value per kid. We had about $5,000 worth of insurance to run the league two years ago.

"I know those kids were excited about it. Our first league meet we had about 50 kids, which is small, but it's a starting point. Those kids were excited to represent their schools. We want them to be proud of where they're from and what they're representing."

What are the challenges?

Bronson, who wrestled at the University of Minnesota, said about 280 students signed up for wrestling in the most recent high school season in Santa Maria. 

Clearly, Bronson said, there was a growing interest in wrestling. But, most students had no wrestling experience before entering high school. A junior high league would rectify that while also adding other tangible benefits to students. 

But would adding such a league require extensive funding and work hours that aren't there? Not really, Bronson says.

All he needs is space and the partnership between junior high schools and current high school coaches would basically take care of the rest. But there was some resistance within local school districts into actually getting the league off the ground.

"The challenges they run into are space and then it comes down to adding something new or something that they're unfamiliar with," Bronson said. "Maybe they're not interested in adding something because it's going to be work for their staff, for example."

And the fact that Santa Maria has various districts complicates things. There's Santa Maria Bonita, Orcutt Union School District and Guadalupe Union School District that all feed into the Santa Maria Joint Union School District. Many areas have one unified school district. 

What's the solution?

Bronson feels there are three sports that would be easily implemented to form traditional junior high leagues in the Santa Maria Valley: wrestling, track and field and cross country. Those sports are primed candidates due to their low cost of entry and they all allow dozens of kids to compete at each meet.  

"The three sports can really open doors for things in my opinion, "Bronson said. "Take cross country, which is only offered at McKenzie and Fesler from what I could find. Kids literally need shoes, that's it."

And Bronson feels that overblown athletic programs are a problematic. He believes the focus should be on getting kids involved, so they develop a sense of pride in their schools.

"You don't want to see programs become a year-round thing," he said. "You want kids to be engaged. If you can get a kid engaged in something at school, that's outstanding."

The three sports are an example of that mind-set. In wrestling, dozens of kids can compete at meets, same as cross country or track and field. In court sports, Bronson notes, only a handful of kids will compete in games. In basketball, for instance, five to eight kids will play. 

"Cross country provides an opportunity to compete," Bronson said. "You can run as many people that show up on a day for a cross country meet. That's a no-brainer."

Bronson says that most area high school wrestling programs have experienced head coaches that could help grow the sport at the junior high level. 

"We'd just put a mat at that particular school," Bronson said. "And we just want to start something that could be successful. If we can get four out of the eight schools one year, then go up to five, six or seven, we could roll that out in a year with no issues. We were set to roll that out until we were told space was an issue."

All those sports are also coed sports, open to both boys and girls who want to compete. Adding those three sports would still just be a start. Many other elementary districts in the area and state offer comprehensive athletic programs.

In Fresno Unified, for instance, there are four sports seasons a year: girls volleyball, football, cross country, golf and water polo in the first quarter; boys basketball, boys soccer, girls soccer and wrestling in the second; girls basketball and baseball in the third and boys volleyball, softball, tennis and track in the fourth quarter. Each junior high in that district has an athletic director and 75-80% of coaches are on site. 

Anthony Morales, a Fresno County native and the new athletic director at Pioneer Valley, says getting kids involved in sports, or any extra programs, at a younger age benefits everybody.

"It helps with families and it gives those young children something to look forward to," Morales said. "In the classroom, teachers can hang that little carrot over their kids' heads. 'If you can't do this in school, you can't go to football practice.' Even with high school coaches it helps them getting to know the kids. That's going to be their high school athlete eventually, even if they're in the fourth grade. They'll eventually feed into your high school, so why not make that connection when they're a fourth grader instead of waiting into ninth grade."

What can you do?

There's an issue and a potential solution. But is there anything students or parents can do to see if schools and districts can implement these changes? Bronson say there certainly is and the coronavirus pandemic has made it easier for people to have a voice.

"I think parents need to expect more," Bronson said. "I think as a community we should expect more than a kid to go to school, learn, get sent home with homework and be done. Schools are places of learning well after the final bell rings.

"This is a great community with so many good things going on, but how are we missing out on something that is a staple in the rest of the country, which is junior high sports."

Bronson has already tried his hand at improving the situation by meeting with principals and district administrators. He says now is the time for a 'bottom-up' approach, with students and parents requesting, or perhaps, demanding more extracurricular activities.

"Parents have a voice, a very large voice in education," Bronson said. "Right now, all the school board meetings now are virtual. It's easier to have your voice heard because you can speak at a board meeting from your home. When schools hear that there's a voice demanding something, they are going to try their best to accommodate."

If some momentum is built in adding these programs, Bronson says he can run a Valley wrestling league in "a heartbeat. He assumes there are others who could run cross country or track programs.

"The biggest thing is letting the schoolboard members or administrators know that we expect more," Bronson said. "It's in their best interests because we spend an incredible amount of money on correcting problems. Getting those kids engaged in something positive, which for me is sports, that's going to create more value than anything you can do trying to fix a problem later on."

