This one belied the rankings.

Before this Friday night Mountain League opener between Paso Robles and Righetti, the Warriors came in with the slightly higher Central Section ranking. However, the visiting Bearcats, ranked No. 30 in the Central Section by CalPreps, out-played the No. 26 Warriors from the outset and pounded out a 31-6 win at Warrior Stadium on the Righetti campus.

The Bearcats moved to 3-1, 1-0. The Warriors dropped to 1-3, 0-1.

"They handled us on both sides of the trenches," Righetti coach Tony Payne said after Leo Kemp ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns for the Bearcats.

Kemp seemed to get stronger as the second half wore on. He ran 17 yards at the 5:26 mark of the fourth quarter for the last Paso Robles touchdown.

"Leo Kemp has been a man since his sophomore year," said Payne. "I am personally impressed."

He was also impressed with the Bearcats' preparation. "We didn't come out ready," Payne said. "They were better prepared than we were. That's on me."

The Bearcats built a 17-0 halftime lead on a 20-yard Jordan Orcutt field goal, a 35-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Luna to Hayden McKanna and an eight-yard Kemp run. Ashton Murphy scored from eight yards out for the Bearcats in the third quarter.

Luna threw just three times, but pass No. 1 was a 40-yarder to Tristen Salgado, and the second toss was the touchdown throw to McKanna. The third pass was incomplete. Luna didn't throw another pass. He didn't need to.

The Warriors, meanwhile, were forced to throw, without much success, as the Bearcats pulled away. Righetti finished with 34 yards passing.

The home team avoided a shutout when Adrian Mondol scored from three yards out with 2:46 left. Cali Rodriguez dropped a Braden Claborn two-point conversion pass at the goal line, Dallon Smith recovered the onside kick for the Bearcats and any hopes of a miracle Righetti comeback were quashed.

Isaiah Abrigo set up the Mondol touchdown run with an 80-yard kickoff return for the Bearcats 17 after the last Kemp touchdown run.

Other than that, "We couldn't get much of anything going," said Payne. The Warriors had 149 yards rushing, but 68 of those came on a 68-yard Abrigo burst on a first quarter drive that eventually stalled at the Bearcats 27 as the Warriors were bidding to take the lead.

Connor Bowman helped spark a Paso Robles defense that was adept at rallying to the football and held Righetti to eight first down. Trevon Lambeth recovered a Brian Monighetti fumble at the Paso Robles 22 in the first half and intercepted Claborn in the second. Those were the only two turnovers.

Abrigo led the Warriors with 96 yards rushing.

Righetti will host Santa Ynez at 7 p.m. next Friday night in another Mountain League game.