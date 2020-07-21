Paul Nelson pool reopens for first day of lap swim, with new programs in the works

The long-awaited reopening of Paul Nelson Aquatic Center arrived quietly Tuesday, with the only patrons being a few lap swimmers, before next week's kickoff of new swim lessons and exercise programs.

While the original Monday reopening was delayed following a power outage the night before, all systems were go on Tuesday, according to Dennis Smitherman, recreation services manager for the city of Santa Maria.

"Lap swim started today and that's going well," Smitherman said. "We had a real soft opening this week, also because yesterday was supposed to be the starting day. Keeping it a soft opening is a good way to make sure our COVID-19 plan is working."

The pool had been closed since January for renovations, with reopening originally planned for May. After the COVID-19 pandemic hit, city staff put forth a plan that would have kept the facility closed through the remainder of the year in an effort to save money.