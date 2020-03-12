PCPA Reads! Theater students make books come alive for elementary pupils

Theater students from PCPA brought the magic of books and language to life Thursday for pupils at Santa Maria elementary schools through a program that benefits readers and listeners alike.

PCPA Reads! took students from the two-year professional acting and theater technical school to Jiménez Elementary and 10 other Santa Maria-Bonita School District campuses, where they used their acting and performance techniques to bring the language of each book to life, said Kitty Balay, a voice and speech teacher at the conservatory.

“Part of my curriculum uses children's literature as our texts,” Balay explained. “I personally coach the students to create a vibrant and engaging presentation of their book.”

She said the program has become one of the PCPA students’ favorite and most meaningful activities, noting they get to practice their storytelling techniques and learn a lot.

“They [also] hope to inspire young readers, and they appreciate the importance of being of service to our community,” Balay added.

Books used by the five PCPA readers in 40 sessions at Jiménez were “The Berenstain Bears Go to the Moon,” “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” “Tacky the Penguin,” “Alexander and the Wind-up Mouse” and “Noelle the Bulldog.”

The program is free to schools as the result of a grant from the Santa Maria Arts Council, Balay said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.