Pioneer Valley and St. Joseph back on course as high school golf returns to Central Coast

Thursday afternoon's competition at Blacklake Golf Course in Nipomo was, actually, quite competitive. The Pioneer Valley girls golf team hosted St. Joseph's squad then as area teams have returned to competition amid the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Joseph hosted Pioneer Valley on Monday at the Santa Maria Country Club to officially mark the start of a girls golf season that was postponed last fall.

St. Joseph edged Pioneer Valley 254-278 as the girls played nine holes on the Oaks Course at Blacklake on Thursday.

Kaitlyn Nunez, a junior, earned medalist honors with a 48. She was just ahead of Pioneer Valley's Breanna Villalobos, who shot a 50, and two St. Joseph teammates, Lita Mahoney and Anne Heybl, who also shot 50.

Clarissa Novela shot a 51 for Pioneer Valley.

Sophia Cordova carded a 52 and Macie Taylor had a 53 for the Knights.

Rounding out the scoring for Pioneer Valley was Katrina Mata (56), Carmen Guerrero (58) and Marissa Dollinger (63).

"It feels great to have the girls back out there," said Pioneer Valley coach Marcus Guzman. "We've been practicing for a little while now, so to have the competition and some normalcy is a great thing for them."

St. Joseph coach Jim Fosdick said as soon as last week he wasn't sure if or when there'd be a girls golf season this school year. But things changed quickly and he was cleared for competition starting Monday. St. Joseph beat Pioneer Valley 249-307 as Nunez earned medalist honors with a 44 at the Santa Maria Country Club then.