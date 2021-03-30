Pioneer Valley football finally ready to kickoff season

Let's try this again.

Pioneer Valley was scheduled to open its football season on March 19 with a game against Atascadero. But that game was ultimately postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the Panther program, forcing the team into quarantine.

Now, the Panthers are set to kickoff their season with something quite rare: A Wednesday night football game. At press time Tuesday night, the Panthers were set to host Mission Prep Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Panthers are currently scheduled to play four games this spring. After Wednesday's game, they have Nipomo on the schedule for a Saturday, April 10 game at 3 p.m. Then there's an April 16 game at Santa Maria and a game against Atascadero on April 23. The Panthers could schedule another game for April 30 if an opponent becomes available.

Pioneer Valley will have its hands full against Mission Prep, even if the Royals are coming off a game just a few days ago. Mission Prep is 2-0 and beat Atascadero 56-6 on Friday after beating Nipomo 24-10 to start the season on March 20.

The Panthers went 1-9 in John Beck's first season in Santa Maria, their lone win a 32-7 victory against Cabrillo.

Beck says a big focus of his this spring has been keeping his players healthy, a task certainly complicated by the team going into quarantine.

"You have to have a balance," Beck says of preparing for this unique spring season. "You don't want to condition so hard and then get into so much hitting, especially after what we saw in college and the NFL with so many injuries. We're trying to balance that, we don't want injuries but we are pushing to get back out there where we aren't blindsided by the physicality."